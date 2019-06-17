Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Goes Braless Underneath Sheer White Dress In Sultry New Photos

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is heating things up even more on her Instagram page, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Monday, June 17, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on the social media platform to share yet another set of snaps from her luxurious vacation in Capri, Italy that sent temperatures soaring. Rosie exuded summer vibes in her latest upload, rocking a classic look for the season that left very little to the imagination.

With the gorgeous mountainside and blue water behind her, the 32-year-old was candidly captured by the camera flipping her blonde locks behind her shoulder in the new duo of photos on her feed. The model looked absolutely angelic as the golden sun hit, highlighting the daring Jacquemus white dress she sported in the sexy snaps. Rosie’s iconic look featured a daring neckline that went well past her braless chest, exposing an insane amount of cleavage and a peek at her flat midsection underneath. Meanwhile, the lower half of the sheer number hit just above her knees, flashing her toned legs. The piece cinched in an edgy “knob” effect high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist.

A second post shared just before this one revealed that the British bombshell wore a pair of trendy, ivory colored Saint Laurent sandals to complete her elegant vacation look. Rosie also added a set of bangles and delicate earrings for a bit of bling, as well as a statement necklace that fell down her exposed decolletage with its pendant hitting just above her chest. She wore her blonde tresses down in a loose blowout, which she flipped over her shoulder in the series of photos, and sported a glamorous makeup look consisting of a pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began double tapping Rosie’s latest upload to show it some love. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued more than 200,000 likes after just three hours of going live on Instagram. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to express their admiration for the stunner’s jaw-dropping look.

“Simple. Beautiful. Elegant,” one fan wrote, while another called Rosie a “queen.”

“Could anyone be more stunning,” commented a third.

This is not the only steamy look Rosie has rocked during her lavish Italian vacation. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model also rocked a sexy semi-sheer nude swimsuit in a close-up shot of her dangerous curves that drove her millions of followers absolutely wild.