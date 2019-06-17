‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 18: Steffy & Flo Don’t Want To Reunite

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 18, reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will make her feelings known. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has just moved back into the cliff house and is already arranging get-togethers. She will take a stand and try to give Liam her point of view.

It appears as if Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will face the same difficulty with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). The former croupier will let her boyfriend know that she is also uncomfortable with what he is arranging, per Highlight Hollywood.

Flo is supposedly Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) birth mother. The last time that Flo and Steffy met, they signed the adoption papers under the watchful eye of Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). After Flo apparently signed her child over to Steffy, they never expected to see each other again. It is therefore understandable that both ladies would feel awkward about meeting each other again.

As far as Steffy is concerned, Phoebe is her daughter. Although she gave Flo the option of having limited access to her child, Flo was happy to let Phoebe grow up without her. Steffy is unsure how Flo will react to seeing her child and will be nervous about letting her into her life again.

On the other hand, Flo would like to keep her distance from Steffy. She doesn’t want to impose on Steffy’s life especially because she knows that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is really Phoebe’s birth mother.

B&B viewers may point out that on some level they must have realized that they would meet up again. Flo is part of the Logan family, works at Forrester Creations, and is Wyatt’s girlfriend.

Unfortunately for both ladies, the Spencer brothers will win this round, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. They want to have a friendly get-together. Liam and Wyatt would like Steffy and Flo to meet again. In fact, it seems rather inevitable that they will meet again at some point, and they would rather the ladies meet up in a controlled environment.

It appears as if Flo and Steffy will be forced to enjoy each other’s company. However, they will soon realize that they both have Phoebe’s best interests at heart. Soon they will bond over Hope and Liam’s daughter, Beth.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.