Bikini Model Tarsha Whitmore, 18, Stuns Instagram Fans In Sexy Bikini Snap During Thailand Getaway

Tarsha Whitmore had the time of her life during her Thailand getaway, but — like most good things — it has to come to an end at some point. On Sunday, the 18-year-old Australian model took to her Instagram page to share with her fans that she is, unfortunately, coming home after living it up in the Southeast Asian country, which she did by pairing her caption with a sizzling snapshot of herself in a sexy swimsuit that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the bikini model is kneeling down in the sand of a paradisiacal beach on Phi Phi Island — as the geotag included in her post indicates — as she rocks an interesting, white two-piece bikini that consists of a zip-up top with details in red that is zipped all the way down, showing off quite a bit of her voluptuous cleavage. She teamed her top with a matching white-and-red bottom featuring an interesting buckle that meets at the front of her stomach and sits high on her frame, putting her fit physique on full display. According to the tag she included with her photo, the bikini is by Oh Polly, a British swimwear brand.

Whitmore is kneeling down with her legs spread apart as she rests her fists in between them, leaning her torso forward in a way that further showcases her busty figure.

Whitmore is looking to her left at a point off-camera, giving the onlooker a view of her profile. The model’s brunette tresses are slicked back and wet, suggesting she had been swimming in the ocean just before posing for the shot.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Whitmore shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers, garnered about 14,000 likes and more than 125 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the young influencer took to the comments section to praise Whitmore’s beauty and flawless physique.

“Yaass girl [fire emoji] Killing it,” one user raved.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” another user chimed in.

For the past several days, Whitmore has been sharing snippets of her time in Thailand, showing that she enjoyed some beautiful clear days at different beaches.

According to one particular Instagram snap, she jetted off to Thailand to shoot a campaign for Oh Polly, a brand she acts as an ambassador for, as those who follow the model will know.