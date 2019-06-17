WWE News: Former World Champion Confirms He’s Wrestled His Last Match – ‘I Am Done’

'The Animal' says he will never again put on the boots.

When it comes to the world of professional wrestling, the word “retirement” is a rather tricky word with many different meanings. Very rarely is it used in a literal sense with superstars hanging up their gear for all time after they retire. Most usually end up coming back for one more match or even another full-time run, but one former WWE World Champion is saying that his in-ring career is over and he’s officially done.

At WrestleMania 35, Batista stepped into the ring with his longtime friend and enemy in Triple H. The two former stablemates in Evolution clashed in a “No Holds Barred Match” which ended with a loss for Batista in what many have said was his retirement bout.

While there has never been any kind of official word from WWE or even Batista regarding this matter, it was assumed by a lot of people. He’s not getting any younger, and he hasn’t really been a part of WWE’s storylines for a long time as his movie career has continued to grow.

Now, the superstar known as “The Animal” has been discussing his past in professional wrestling and has pretty much let everyone know that’s all it will be. From this point on, he’s not ruling out a return to WWE of any kind, but it won’t be for another match.

WWE

Per a YouTube video post, Batista recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet regarding a number of topics, which included his match against Triple H. During his comeback and the WrestleMania 35 buildup, there were some screw-ups and other problems but rust will do that.

Loading...

Despite losing that match against Triple H and walking out of the big event without a victory, Batista confirmed that it was his last match. He said that he’s open to returning in the future for some kind of on-air role or a Hall of Fame induction, but there won’t be more than that.

“This is the real wrestling retirement. I am done. My in-ring career is over. I would love to go back on the show because I love the company, and I believe in the product. So, I would go back onto the show and if they ask me to go into the Hall Of Fame, I will. But I will not have another match. I will go broke before I have another wresting match and I will not go and wrestle for another promotion. It’s not going to happen.”

Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and many others have come back for more in-ring action after supposedly retiring. It just seems as if a “Retirement Match” is more of a gimmick than actual reality, but Batista insists that he is one who is going to stand by his word.