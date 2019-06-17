Gloria Vanderbilt Dies: Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa Support Anderson Cooper After The Death Of His Fashion Icon Mom

The CNN anchor receives condolences from famous friends after he delivers an on-air obituary for his iconic mother.

Gloria Vanderbilt, the iconic heiress, fashion designer, and mom to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, has died at age 95. Vanderbilt passed away in her home with her family and close friends by her side, CNN reports.

In a statement about his mother’s death, Cooper described Vanderbilt as “a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend.”

The CNN host also said that while his mother was 95 years old, she was always “the coolest and most modern” person in the room.

Cooper remained close with his mom his whole life and worked closely with her on the 2016 documentary Nothing Left Unsaid as well as her book The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss.

After Vanderbilt’s death was announced, Cooper reminisced about his iconic mom. He delivered an emotional on-air obituary for his mother and then took to Twitter to note that he never realized he has the same giggle as his famous mom.

Cooper is receiving love and support from his famous friends upon the death of his mother. Kelly Ripa posted a photo of Cooper and Vanderbilt and described the late fashion legend as a “pioneer who lived life to the fullest.”

Bravo star Andy Cohen, who is close friends with Cooper, wrote that his mother was an amazing woman who lived an incredible life and dealt with many obstacles along the way. Cohen wrote that he was sending Cooper all of his love during this difficult time.

In addition, the Twitter account for Andy Cohen’s late-night Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live, also sent condolences to Cooper and his family.

We send our condolences to @AndersonCooper and his family today. Rest In Peace, Gloria Vanderbilt. https://t.co/hT9vZwLGWr — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 17, 2019

Other TV personalities, including Cooper’s CNN colleague David Axelrod and contributor Ana Navarro-Cardenas, also sent their condolences to the journalist.

Thinking of my splendid @CNN colleague @andersoncooper on the loss of his beloved mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. She led a long and remarkable life, filled with triumph and tragedy, as chronicled in the moving book she and Anderson published in ‘16, The Rainbow Comes and Goes.

RIP — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 17, 2019

Heartbroken by the passing of Gloria Vanderbilt. She led a full life. Did amazing things. She & her son, @andersoncooper, adored each-other. They went through great grief together. She never stopped looking up at the sky in search of rainbows after a storm. So, so sorry AC. ???? — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 17, 2019

Actress Alyssa Milano posted a clip from Vanderbilt’s obituary, as did tennis legend Billie Jean King. Actress Dana Delany posted a photo of a painting that Cooper gifted her from his artistic mom, and writer Joyce Carol Oates also recalled her friendship with Vanderbilt.

My family lived up the river from Gloria Vanderbilt in CT in the 60’s for awhile. We used to sneak onto her beautiful land with fairy tale gazebo. I told @andersoncooper about this on his show & he gave me this painting that his Mom did of that home. I treasure it. pic.twitter.com/OC1pz4aXeB — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) June 17, 2019

With Gloria Vanderbilt, 2013. pic.twitter.com/iWCsEeN5QO — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) June 17, 2019

Loading...

This is so beautiful. A glimpse into the life of an incredible woman. Rest In Peace, Gloria Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/Y6NXYMdaNU — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 17, 2019

What a truly moving tribute to Gloria Vanderbilt from her son. Our thoughts and prayers are with Anderson Cooper, and her other family members and friends. May she Rest In Peace. https://t.co/bb9vMkznal — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 17, 2019

We remember artist, author, actress, and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt and send our love to her son Anderson Cooper and the entire family after news of her passing at the age of 95 today. https://t.co/VWKYkPrMAo pic.twitter.com/qAn3Havoue — The View (@TheView) June 17, 2019

One longtime family friend who has not yet posted about Vanderbilt’s death is Kathy Griffin. While the comedian’s friendship with Cooper goes back many years, the two became estranged after Griffin’s Donald Trump photo scandal. Before her friendship with Cooper reportedly ended, Griffin was close with his mother.

In a 2015 interview with Seven Days, Griffin even joked that Vanderbilt, whom she fondly referred to as “Glo,” is “so much cooler than [Anderson].”

At the time, Griffin admitted that one of her favorite things to do was to tease Cooper by “reminding him that he’ll never be as much fun as his 90-year-old mother.”