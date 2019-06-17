Gloria Vanderbilt Dies: Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa Support Anderson Cooper After The Death Of His Fashion Icon Mom

The CNN anchor receives condolences from famous friends after he delivers an on-air obituary for his iconic mother.

Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper attend the launch party for "The World Of Gloria Vanderbilt" at the Ralph Lauren Women's Boutique on November 4, 2010 in New York City
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Gloria Vanderbilt, the iconic heiress, fashion designer, and mom to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, has died at age 95. Vanderbilt passed away in her home with her family and close friends by her side, CNN reports.

In a statement about his mother’s death, Cooper described Vanderbilt as “a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend.”

The CNN host also said that while his mother was 95 years old, she was always “the coolest and most modern” person in the room.

Cooper remained close with his mom his whole life and worked closely with her on the 2016 documentary Nothing Left Unsaid as well as her book The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love, and Loss.

After Vanderbilt’s death was announced, Cooper reminisced about his iconic mom. He delivered an emotional on-air obituary for his mother and then took to Twitter to note that he never realized he has the same giggle as his famous mom.

Cooper is receiving love and support from his famous friends upon the death of his mother. Kelly Ripa posted a photo of Cooper and Vanderbilt and described the late fashion legend as a “pioneer who lived life to the fullest.”

Bravo star Andy Cohen, who is close friends with Cooper, wrote that his mother was an amazing woman who lived an incredible life and dealt with many obstacles along the way. Cohen wrote that he was sending Cooper all of his love during this difficult time.

In addition, the Twitter account for Andy Cohen’s late-night Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live, also sent condolences to Cooper and his family.

Other TV personalities, including Cooper’s CNN colleague David Axelrod and contributor Ana Navarro-Cardenas, also sent their condolences to the journalist.

Actress Alyssa Milano posted a clip from Vanderbilt’s obituary, as did tennis legend Billie Jean King. Actress Dana Delany posted a photo of a painting that Cooper gifted her from his artistic mom, and writer Joyce Carol Oates also recalled her friendship with Vanderbilt.

One longtime family friend who has not yet posted about Vanderbilt’s death is Kathy Griffin. While the comedian’s friendship with Cooper goes back many years, the two became estranged after Griffin’s Donald Trump photo scandal. Before her friendship with Cooper reportedly ended, Griffin was close with his mother.

In a 2015 interview with Seven Days, Griffin even joked that Vanderbilt, whom she fondly referred to as “Glo,” is “so much cooler than [Anderson].”

At the time, Griffin admitted that one of her favorite things to do was to tease Cooper by “reminding him that he’ll never be as much fun as his 90-year-old mother.”