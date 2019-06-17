Shania Twain Returning To Las Vegas With New Residency: ‘Let’s Go!’

The news is out: Shania Twain will be returning to Las Vegas later this year with a brand new residency, “Let’s Go!”

Yesterday, the “You’re Still The One” hitmaker revealed that she had some exciting news to share on Good Morning America via her Instagram account. Now, the secret is out that she will be embarking on a whole new show.

“The news is out!! I’m returning to Vegas this December, for my new residency ‘Let’s Go’ at @zappostheater! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am PT. I am SO excited for this show, and can’t wait to see you all there,” she captioned a video clip on her Instagram.

The residency will start in December this year at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where all her performances will take place. The show is scheduled to run until June 2020, according to Rolling Stone. They have noted that ticket prices start at $60 plus fees.

“With Twain serving as the series’ creative director, ‘Let’s Go!’ will draw the connections between different eras of her work, from the superstar country-pop era of the late Nineties to her long-awaited 2017 album ‘Now’,” they also mentioned.

“Let’s Go!” will be Shania’s second residency in Vegas. Her first, “Shania: Still the One,” ran from December 2012 until December 2014. She performed a total of 105 shows and grossed over $43 million at the box office.

Shania’s career kickstarted in the 1990s. In 1993, she released her debut self-titled album. Two years later, Twain put out her breakthrough album, The Woman in Me. The album peaked at No. 5 in the U.S. and No. 7 in the U.K. and Canada. The record sparked the hit singles, “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” and “Any Man of Mine.”

In 1997, she released her most successful album to date, Come On Over. The album topped the charts in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the U.K. It also peaked at No. 2 in the U.S. The album released a number of hit singles — “You’re Still The One,” “From This Moment On,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” and “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)” — which enjoyed success worldwide. Come On Over is listed as one of the bestselling albums worldwide. According to RIAA, it has sold over 20 million units in the U.S. alone. The Official Charts noted that it is the 15th bestselling album in the U.K.

In 2002, Twain released her fourth studio album, Up!, which enjoyed similar success. This time, she achieved her first-ever U.S. No. 1 album. Fifteen years later, she released her fifth studio album, Now, which became her second chart-topping record in the U.S. It also debuted at No. 1 in the U.K., Australia, and Canada.