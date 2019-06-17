Bradley Cooper Reportedly ‘Spellbound’ By Lady Gaga Following Split From Irina Shayk

The actor has reportedly been seeking comfort from the pop star since his breakup.

Bradley Cooper is leaning on one of his closest friends following his split from Irina Shayk — Lady Gaga. The actor has reportedly been seeking comfort from his A Star is Born castmate despite rumors that Gaga is the reason for the couple’s demise. A source recently told Radar Online that Cooper knows it isn’t a good idea to rely on Gaga right now, but he’s so “spellbound” by the singer that he can’t help himself.

“He goes to Gaga for advice over everything, which is pretty insensitive at a time like this but Bradley can’t help himself,” the source said of Cooper, 44. “He’s just totally spellbound by her and thinks she’s the wisest, coolest and most worldly person on the planet.”

Gaga, 33, reportedly also knows that a close friendship isn’t ideal at the moment, but she feels the same way about Cooper.

“Gaga’s in a tough spot because she doesn’t want to rub Irina’s nose in it. But still, she does adore Bradley so she’s happy to take his calls,” the source added.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, a second source told People this month that Cooper and Gaga do have a “huge and overwhelming connection” right now, but it is “premature” to predict any love story for the two stars.

Fans have been rooting for Gaga and Cooper to unite as a couple since their starring roles as lovers in the 2018 remake of A Star is Born. Audiences saw a deep connection between the actors, which seemed even more real when the two delivered a passionate performance of the film’s tune “Shallow” at the Oscars in January. Gaga later claimed the “passion” was strictly acting because she and Cooper were performing as lovers, just as they did onscreen.

At the time of filming, Gaga had been going on two years strong with fiance Christian Carino. The two split in February, and rumors swirled that it was because of Gaga’s strong chemistry with Cooper.

Cooper and Shayk, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, dated four years before splitting up earlier this month. Again, rumors swirled that Gaga had something to do with the breakup, but Cooper and Gaga have both been denying all reports.

Although there were reports at the time that Shayk saw no problems with Cooper and Gaga’s work relationship, a rumor that she accused her longtime boyfriend of cheating with the American Horror Story star recently began to circulate.

“Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” an inside source said, according to Metro.