Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After O.J. Simpson Denies Fathering Her & ‘Hot Tub Hookup’ With Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian has braved the paparazzi lens just hours after O.J. Simpson took to Twitter to slam suggestions that he is the 34-year-old’s father. The 71-year-old sports personality had uploaded a video of himself addressing allegations that he and Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner had been romantically involved – likewise that Khloe might be his child.

“Never – and I want to stress never – in any way, shape or form have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually. And I never got any indication that she had any interest in me so all of these stories are just bogus and bad, tasteless. Now, Khloe, like all of the girls, I’m very proud of – like I know Bob would be if he was here – but the simple fact of the matter is, she’s not mine.”

As The Daily Mail reports on June 17, Simpson’s video came as a clap-back to claims of a “hot-tub hookup” with the 63-year-old “momager.” The newspaper has obtained photos of Khloe in her first public appearance since the storm – clearly, a media frenzy wasn’t going to stop the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star from stepping out.

Khloe was papped attending Kanye West’s renowned weekly Sunday Service in Los Angeles, California. The Daily Mail reported that the mother of one appeared in “high spirits.”

Photos of Khloe did, indeed, appear to reflect the newspaper’s words. Khloe looked confident as she arrived at the worship event dressed in ripped jeans, a silver-colored tank, and a matching loose jacket in metallics. Her long blonde hair was worn down in a summery style and her look came accessorized with shades. Khloe was papped exiting a vehicle while looking at her phone and hugging one of the event’s other attendees.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, claims that O.J. had been sexually involved with Kris and possibly fathered Khloe were made by former talent manager Norman Prado. Prado had claimed of Simpson “[bragging]” that he had once had intercourse with Kris in a hot tub.

Khloe’s father is known to be Robert Kardashian – the lawyer also fathered Kim, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian during his marriage to Kris. Robert died in 2003 following a battle with cancer. O.J. was legally represented by Robert during his double murder trial in the ’90s.

Yesterday’s Sunday Service was also attended by 40-year-old Kourtney and her 10-year-old son, Mason. Fans wishing to see more of this world-famous family should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.