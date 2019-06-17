Lisa Vanderpump Addresses Report Claiming She Wants ‘RHOBH’ Cast Members Fired: ‘I Don’t Like Any Of Them’

Is the rumor true?

Is Lisa Vanderpump open to making a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return just weeks after quitting?

On Twitter, the restaurant owner, who starred on the series for nine seasons, was asked about the possibility of having certain members of the show fired and another cast member added to the Bravo TV reality series.

“Could you be tempted to return if you bring a friend in and some people get fired?” the fan asked.

“I would never want to get anyone fired tho, if they need it,” Vanderpump replied. “And I don’t like any of them lol.”

According to Vanderpump, there isn’t much that could happen to make her return to the show, especially now that she is completely estranged from the entire cast.

As fans of the series have seen, Vanderpump had a falling out with the cast last year during production on Season 9 after she was accused by many of leaking a negative story about Dorit Kemsley and her decision to give away a dog she adopted from her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. Then, when confronted about the story by longtime friend Kyle Richards, Vanderpump said she had nothing to do with the piece. Months later, she took a lie detector test to prove she was not the person who contacted Radar Online.

Vanderpump’s tweet to the fan in regard to her thoughts on firing certain cast members from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came after Hollywood Life shared a report in regard to the possibility.

As the outlet explained, Vanderpump could return to the show with an ally due to her strong ties to Bravo TV, which has some of her co-stars shaking in their boots.

“The ladies still believe Lisa isn’t walking away for good quite yet and they know her relationships with the network are strong, so they know they may try to keep Lisa and bring in an ally for her, so of course they’re all scared to lose their jobs,” a source close to production explained.

The insider then added that it was “still too soon to tell who will stay and who will go for next season.”

Vanderpump first confirmed she would not be continuing on with her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this month. Days later, she skipped out on filming the Season 9 reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.