Kim Kardashian Strikes Deal With Lyft To Help 5,000 Inmates Get Jobs

She may still be studying to officially become a lawyer, but Kim Kardashian is already doing as much as she can to help soon-to-be-released prison inmates.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star headed to the White House last Thursday to meet up with President Donald Trump in an effort to back criminal justice reforms, with a focus on helping recently-incarcerated people or soon-to-be-released prisoners experience an easier integration back into society, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

One of the biggest struggles faced by individuals who have done time is to find fair housing and employment opportunities once they are out. But now, TMZ reported that the KKW Beauty founder has partnered with the rideshare service company Lyft to help inmates get jobs once they are released from jail.

According to the news outlet, up to 5,000 formerly incarcerated people will be able to land job interviews with the firm, with Kim also working alongside the bipartisan group #Cut50 to find solutions to cut the number of prisoners in the United States. The reality TV star took to Twitter to officially announce her partnership with Lyft after her visit to Washington, D.C., last week.

Her interest in criminal justice started when she was made aware of a woman named Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who was serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for a nonviolent drug-related crime, as Harper’s Bazaar explained. The TV personality then joined forces with attorneys who were already involved in Johnson’s case and fought to have her pardoned, which she accomplished after meeting up with Trump at the White House last year.

Proud to partner on this initiative with @Lyft, a company with a history of taking bold action to do what’s right for our community. Thank you for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

Since then, she has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to help other prisoners who have been given hefty sentences for first-time, nonviolent offenses, and she was even responsible for the release of 17 inmates in only 90 days, as reported by TMZ. She has visited prisons all across the country, and even spent time with death row inmates to learn more about their stories. Ahead of her latest White House appearance, Kim wrote on her Instagram stories.

“Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing. While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done.”

Thank you @IvankaTrump for helping me to start this amazing journey of fighting for people who truly deserve a second chance! https://t.co/wdltrPtrFo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2019

“Today, I’m honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home,” she added.