‘Southern Charm’s’ Reagan Charleston Shares First Pics Of Baby Girl Reese Ellis

Southern Charm New Orleans’s Reagan Charleston has just given birth to a beautiful baby girl. The newborn made her debut on Wednesday, June 12, and her smitten mother called her “perfect.” Reece Ellis Thomas is her and her husband’s first child.

The reality star shared the baby’s first Instagram pic on the day that she was born. The photo shows Charleston and Thomas in the first few moments after their daughter’s birth. Thomas stared happily at the camera while Charleston only had eyes for the baby. Reece Ellis’s baby beanie is the only visible evidence of her in the photo. Her mom shared that she weighed 7lbs 5 oz. at birth.

Charleston shared another image on Father’s Day to celebrate her husband. In the second family pic, Thomas sat beside his wife on her hospital bed. The new mom appeared to be nursing her newborn infant who was resting on a nursing pillow.

The Southern Charm star joked that she never expected to spend their first Father’s Day under those circumstances but that she was still grateful. Reagan also divulged that she had an easy delivery but suffered from post-partum pre-eclampsia after her daughter’s birth. She was hopeful that things could only get better after such a rocky start as a family.

Charleston’s husband, Reece Thomas, has also had an eventful week. Charleston took to social media to reveal that her husband had been hospitalized with appendicitis one day before she was scheduled to give birth. The then-pregnant mom had a sense of humor about the situation even though she was due to deliver.

“Less than 24 hours before I give birth — DID NOT think this guy would be in a hospital bed!! Perfect timing for a case of Appendicitis!!! NBD???? God has a sense of humor — UPDATE! Reece will be in hospital for at least a WEEK!!! But they are going to wheel him up for the delivery.”

In fact, Thomas was still waiting for the operation on Father’s Day. They were waiting for his inflammation to go down before the surgery could commence.

The 31-year-old jewelry designer announced her pregnancy in May 2019, per Us Weekly. She married Thomas, who was her college sweetheart, in 2018. Charleston revealed that they started talking marriage just six months into their relationship. According to Distractify, their wedding will air on the new season of Southern Charm.

Charleston said, “We had instant chemistry; it was like no time had passed at all.”