Khloe Kardashian Questions Brother Rob’s Flirting With Natti Natasha On Twitter: ‘Who Is This Girl?’

Khloe Kardashian is demanding answers about her little brother’s potential new flame. Rob Kardashian and Dominican singer Natti Natasha have been publicly flirting on social media for several days, although it is unconfirmed if the two are actually dating. On Sunday, Khloe jumped in on one of their social media exchanges to ask Rob exactly what it is he’s doing with Natti.

Natti responded to a Father’s Day tweet that Rob, 32, wrote for himself, according to Entertainment Tonight. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of himself and his 2-year-old daughter Dream, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna, which prompted Natti, also 32, to wish him a happy Father’s Day.

“You are an excellent father, I know. God bless you. See you soon!” the “Criminal” singer wrote with a blushing face emoji.

Rob replied with a hearty “thank you” and agreed that he would see Natti soon, adding a suggestive purple devil emoji to the end of his tweet.

Khloe, 34, had apparently seen enough and popped in the conversation to say, “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?”

Rob jokingly fired back, “Do I know you?”

Khloe ultimately declared that she was coming over and would see him soon. It’s unclear if the context of the exchange was entirely playful or if the older Kardashian really didn’t know anything about her younger brother’s relationship. After all, the two are incredibly close, so it would seem likely that Rob would have told Khloe about Natti.

Rob and Natti’s flirting dates back to June 4, when the singer posted a racy photo of herself on Twitter, The Blast reported. The father-of-one left a simple comment on the post that still made headlines everywhere, quipping “Oh, hi.”

Loading...

Since then, Natti has commented lovingly on videos of Rob with his daughter, and Rob has complimented Natti’s songs.

A potential relationship with Natti is quite the milestone for Rob, who has been keeping a low profile since his split from Blac Chyna in 2017. The two recently engaged in a serious legal battle over custody of Dream. Rob has reportedly been leading a reclusive lifestyle for the past several months as he fought to see his daughter.

According to an inside source, Rob’s sisters are well aware of something going on between him and Natti, but they are all for it. The source told Hollywood Life that the Kardashian-Jenner women are “encouraging” Rob to take her on a date.

“Rob’s family is all for his flirtation with Natti Natasha,” the source said. “It’s making him happy and giving him a boost.”