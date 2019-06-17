Katy Perry & Taylor Swift’s Burger And Fries Costumes Dubbed ‘One Of The Best Combos Of All Time’

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift appear to have put their beef behind them – quite literally. The “Roar” singer features in Swift’s latest “You Need To Calm Down” music video. Perry isn’t the only celebrity cameo appearance in the video, but her burger and fries costume with Swift is making waves. The 34-year-old has taken to Instagram to share a snap of herself with Taylor, and it’s all her fans can talk about.

The picture shows Katy dressed as a giant hamburger and Taylor as a larger-than-life carton of fries. The two are hugging in their outfits. While the pair’s highly-publicized beef is no more, fans have been made aware that today’s bun-sandwiched snack is vegetarian. Katy’s June 17 Instagram post is now overflowing with fan comments. One used the song’s hashtag in their comment.

“well well well and it happened, one of the best combo [sic] of all time, too much of cuteness amazing #needtocalmdown”

“I’m crying. YES YES YES!” was another comment.

The mouth-watering and very eye-catching snap further pops from Perry’s dyed orange hair and both girls sporting bright-colored lipstick. The update sent out two photos – while the two are embracing in the first picture, the second offers a full-length view of them laughing.

“You Need to Calm Down” is the second single from Swift’s upcoming Lover album. The music video has already made major headlines – its celebrity cameos are nothing short of impressive. The plethora of famous faces popping their heads in includes The Ellen Show‘s Ellen DeGeneres, Ciara, Laverne Cox, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Adam Lambert. Also seen are Ryan Reynolds, Dexter Mayfield, Adam Rippon, and Netflix Queer Eye‘s “Fab Five.”

Celebrity cameos in music videos are now becoming commonplace. Ariana’s “thank u, next” music video featured Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kris Jenner. Paris Hilton’s “My Best Friend’s *ss” saw Kim Kardashian show her face.

Katy and Taylor’s burger and fries picture was also shared to Swift’s Instagram – she used a “Happy Meal” caption. With comments disabled though, fans haven’t been able to leave replies to Swift’s post.

Katy’s update has proven immensely popular. The post had racked up over 1 million likes within two hours of being posted. The same time frame generated over 24,000 comments.

“DREAM! WE NEED A COLLAB! PLEASE,” one fan wrote.

“The best Queens and the best singers” was another response.

