Ciara Shows Off Major Cleavage In Skintight PVC Number

Earlier today, Taylor Swift dropped her latest music video for “You Need To Calm Down,” which is creating a lot of buzz. Within an hour, it has already racked up half a million views on her YouTube channel. Lots of familiar names and faces appear throughout the video including the likes of Katy Perry, Hayley Kiyoko, and Ciara, who wore an eye-catching outfit.

The “Body Party” hitmaker is seen wearing a bright orange, skintight PVC number while showing off some major cleavage. In the video, she plays the role of a pastor, wedding a gay couple.

On Instagram, she has uploaded some posts which offer a clearer view of the outfit. In the up-close selfie, Ciara looks absolutely radiant. The rubber orange outfit complements her skin tone while flaunting her chest. In a boomerang video clip, Cici shows off the whole garment from head to toe. With the PVC outfit, she has on a robe and high heels that are the same color as she struts on set. Her hair is long, dark, and wavy.

Within an hour of uploading, her selfie has been liked over 90,000 times. The boomerang post has been watched 146,000 times.

She uploaded a mini-clip of herself in the official video to her Instagram page to promote the release.

“Listen… No disrespect Ci but I expected you to have a longer part. It’s like if we blink, we’ll miss you. #StillBaeTho,” one fan commented, wishing Ciara was seen in the video for longer.

Earlier this month, Ciara attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in a see-through garment, per The Inquisitr. The outfit was designed by Vera Wang, and Ciara expressed in her Instagram caption that it was one of her favorite looks.

Last week, she surprised fans with a pixie cut hairstyle, which The Inquisitr reported.

In May, Ciara released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. So far, the album has peaked at No. 9 on the U.S. Top R&B Albums and No. 10 on the U.K. R&B Albums. According to her Instagram caption, it has achieved over 135,000 equivalent global album sales. Her single “Level Up” has gone gold and is close to platinum status while the overall album campaign has gathered in over 208 million global YouTube views. The new record includes collaborations with Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland.

Ciara is happily married to her husband, Russell Wilson, who she tied the knot with three years ago. A year later, they had their first child together, Sienna Princess Wilson.

On Instagram, Ciara has a huge following that boasts a whopping 22.5 million.