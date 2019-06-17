Olivia Wilde Stuns In Black-And-White, Checkered Swimsuit During Hawaiian Getaway

Olivia Wilde may have two kids but that doesn’t stop her from rocking a swimsuit and looking absolutely incredible. As fans of the actress know, Wilde is the mom to 5-year-old Otis and 2-year-old Daisy. She shares both children with fiance Jason Sudeikis. This past weekend, the 37-year-old hit the beach in Hawaii with her two kids in tow. It is unclear where Sudeikis was for the Father’s Day outing, but Olivia appeared to be having a blast with her two kids.

In the photo published by The Daily Mail, Olivia traded off holding each of the children as they splashed around in the water. Wilde’s incredible body was fully on display in the family shots while she rocked a black-and-white, checkered swimsuit that crisscrossed in the back. The front of the suit showed off just a little bit of cleavage with her bottoms also leaving little to the imagination as she flaunted her toned stems.

Wilde accessorized the look with a gold necklace and bracelet as well as a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a straw hat. Otis also went with the tropical look for the Hawaiian getaway, sporting a pair of white swim trunks with a palm tree pattern. Daisy looked like a spitting image of her mother in a navy blue, long-sleeved suit with a tie-dye pattern.

Yesterday, Wilde took to her Instagram account to wish Jason a Happy Father’s Day. In the sweet post shared with her 3.2 million-plus followers, Olivia shared two photos as well as a sweet caption. The first photo shows Sudeikis smiling with his daughter while they pose for a photo in a swimming pool. The second image in the series shows Otis and his dad goofing off while striking a pose on a beachside boardwalk. And to go along with the image was an equally sweet caption.

“Wish I could say I was the fun one but we all know that’s not true. Happy Father’s Day my love!”

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Olivia a ton of attention with over 56,000 likes in addition to 100 comments. Some fans chimed in to wish Jason a Happy Father’s Day while countless others gushed over the sweet photos.

“Luckiest man alive,” one Instagrammer wrote.

“Happy Father’s Day to Jason, to this wonderful person, father, husband, artist! Olivia, You delighted us with this lovely post. Aaww soooo adorable. You are an Amazing family! Me and mama wish You all the best! God Bless You! We Love You all so much,” another user chimed in.

