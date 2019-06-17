Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Rocks Her ‘Birthday Suit’ In Sexy New Photo

Georgia Fowler is celebrating turning 27 in a seriously sexy way.

Though it may still be Monday in many parts of the world, it is already Tuesday in the Victoria’s Secret model’s native New Zealand, meaning her birthday festivities are well underway. The now 27-year-old celebrated her special day with the gift of a steamy new Instagram post for her thousands of followers that is sending temperatures on the social media platform soaring.

In the duo of snaps in her latest upload, Georgia leans up against a plush, pink velvet couch to strike her pose, leaving very little to the imagination as she did so. The first shot captured a close-up look at the babe as she basked under the bright stage lights with a huge smile on her face while sporting a skimpy ensemble that put nearly every inch of her flawless physique completely on display.

The bombshell sent temperatures soaring in what she referred to as her “birthday suit” — a sexy set of lingerie that is getting her nearly 1-million-person following hot under their collars. Her plunging black outfit flaunted an insane amount of cleavage as she posed with her lean arms raised high above her head, while also showing off her flat midsection and rock-hard abs. As for her lower half, Georgia rocked nothing more than a pair of shimmering, cheeky black panties that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The high-cut garment left her curvy booty exposed almost in its entirety and sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist.

A quick swipe offers a full-body snap of the model in her sizzling ensemble, revealing her long, toned legs. In this photo, she turned her head to stare down the camera with a sensual look, though the rest of her pose was still the same as in the image before. Georgia wore her signature dark tresses down, teasing it with her hands in a messy fashion. Her locks fell down to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a glamorous makeup look that consisted of a sexy red lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her blue eyes pop.

Fans of the catwalk queen were quick to show some love for the eye-popping new post on her feed. At the time of this writing, the latest addition to Georgia’s Instagram page has already racked up more than 17,000 likes in just three hours — and that number is growing by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to show their admiration for her jaw-dropping look and send her birthday wishes.

“Happy Birthday gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another said that they hoped “all your wishes come true.”

Georgia has spent the days leading up to her birthday traveling all around the world. In another post shared to her page less than 24 hours ago, she revealed that she had made an “express trip” to New York, but was quickly packing her bags to head next to England.