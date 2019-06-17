‘Coronation Street’ Spoilers: Ryan Snoops As Vicky Expects Robert’s Baby

Coronation Street spoilers for the week of June 17 tease that Robert Preston’s (Tristan Gemmill) secret may soon be revealed. It appears as if the Bistro boss’s second life is about to catch up with him as both Michelle (Kym Marsh) and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) become suspicious about his sneaky behavior, per Digital Spy.

On Friday’s bombshell episode, Robert’s romance with Vicky Jefferies (Kerri Quinn) was finally exposed. Robert stopped by Vicky’s place to tell her that they need to end their relationship. Corrie fans know that he wants to give his relationship with Michelle another chance. Vicky was dumbfounded. After Robert left, she looked at a card. The Father’s Day Card read, “Congratulations, you’re going to be a dad!” It appears as if she’s pregnant with Robert’s baby and has not had a chance to share the news with him yet.

Corrie Street viewers know that Robert has been acting strangely for a while. He and Vicky became friends after he offered her son Tyler Jefferies (Will Barnett) a job at the Bistro. Although he later arranged for Tyler to be employed elsewhere, it appears as if Robert and Vicky continued to see each other. Fans will also recall that he received a call from somebody who needed his help. Curiously, it was at the same time that Vicky was being threatened by a loan shark.

Even though Robert has ended his relationship with Vicky, Michelle will notice that he is not himself. In fact, she will catch Robert lying about where he has been. Coronation Street spoilers tease that he will disappear to see Vicky again. However, Robert will seem to have a plausible explanation and appease Michelle’s suspicions.

Michelle is not the only one who will question Robert’s behavior. Her son, Ryan, has noticed that Robert has been neglecting the Bistro. He doesn’t want his mother to be taken for a fool and will start to wonder what Robert has been doing with his time. Coronation Street spoilers hint that he will start to do some snooping of his own.

In the meantime, Vicky will confront the Bistro boss and ask him if he and Michelle are back together again. It seems as if Robert won’t be entirely honest with her either and continue to live a double life.

Coronation Street spoiler video also shows that Vicky will also tell someone that she is pregnant. Tyler will be furious when he realizes that Robert has knocked up his mother. Will the former gangster take revenge on the Bistro boss for impregnating Vicky?