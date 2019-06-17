‘Big Brother’ Producers Prepare For Backlash As Season 21 Cast Is Announced

The bosses behind the CBS summertime reality show expect that fans will lash out after the casting announcement is made this week.

Big Brother casting directors are expecting the expected ahead of the long-awaited announcement of the Season 21 cast. The production team behind the CBS summertime reality show knows they can’t please everybody as they release the identities of the Season 21 cast members.

On Sunday, longtime Big Brother casting boss Robyn Kass took to Twitter to reveal that she is ready for the backlash.

“Ahhhh, enjoying my last day of serenity,” Kass wrote. “Before random people, who don’t know me, start saying horrible things about me for doing my job.”

Hundreds of fans responded to the Big Brother casting director’s tweet. Some Big Brother superfans noted that viewers want to see more people of color and wider age ranges cast on the show. Others called out the Big Brother team for casting fame-hungry people they find on social media.

“If you’d stop casting from Instagram a lot of the hate would go away… It’s not rocket science,” one critic tweeted.

Another fan questioned why the Big Brother casting process isn’t more like the one on fellow CBS reality show Survivor.

“Just put normal people in the house who want to play the game. It’s way more entertaining than these recruits and influencers.”

But one fan put things in perspective, reminding Kass that while her post is “accurate,” the haters are going to watch Big Brother either way.

“Just know for every 1 troll you have, there are 10 people who love you and what you do,” the Big Brother fan wrote.

Indeed, even Big Brother loyalists are expecting disappointment as the Season 21 cast announcement gets ready to roll. The days ahead of the cast list reveal are always heightened with excitement, so as one fan tweeted, it can only go down from here.

Temper your expectations because the excitement you feel right now is as excited as you’re going to be the entire season. This is it. This is the top. We can only go down from here. #bb21 — ????????????????????????????. (@xoxofeedsters) June 17, 2019

Ahead of the Big Brother 21 cast reveal there have been rumors of an all-star cast or a showmance-populated season, which has garnered a mixed reaction from diehard fans of the CBS franchise. A seemingly credible Big Brother 21 casting rumor came from Brent Wolgamott of Rob Has a Podcast, who predicted that at least half of the cast will be returning players.

But last week, Cinemablend noted that Robyn Kass downplayed the latest round of “spoilers” by saying the spoiler sites are usually way more creative than this. Kass did not clarify which leaks were incorrect.

Big Brother Season 21 will be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. The summertime reality show premieres Tuesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS and runs to late September.