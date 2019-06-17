Bebe Rexha Flaunts ‘Natural Curves’ In Skintight Garment

Bebe Rexha is highly admired by her followers, and it comes with no surprise after her stint of posts about being real and positive.

Last week, Rexha tweeted about a set of paparazzi photos that she didn’t like, per The Inquisitr.

“Why do paparazzi always put out the ugliest pictures of me. Like help a girl out. I was just trying to buy groceries for my chili recipe. Like whatever,” she shared with her 1.4 million followers.

In the photos, Rexha was wearing gym pants and a two vest tops on top of each other while half of her hair was in a top knot.

Fans came to the “Meant To Be” hitmaker’s defense as she clearly didn’t look ugly at all.

Soon after, she shared one of the images to Instagram and stated that even though she hated the photo, she was keeping it up because it’s a “real” photo of her.

The post has been liked by over 1.3 million users and was praised by a number of celebrities who appreciated Rexha’s honesty and positivity, which The Inquisitr reported.

A couple of days later, Bebe shared a video clip of herself on Instagram, flaunting her “natural curves” so her fans and followers can appreciate their bodies the way they are, just like Rexha loves hers. While posing in the mirror, she shows off what her body looks like from the front and behind.

The “I Got You” songstress is wearing a Nike Air garment, which is skintight and shows off her body shape. The video has been liked over 280,000 times within 22 hours. Her followers can’t get enough of the video clip as it has been watched over 748,000 times.

“Yes Girl. Body for daaaaaaze,” health coach Jeanette Jenkins commented.

“You’re the reason why I started being confident with my body and started to wear what I want,” a fan shared.

“So in love w ur curves! Thank u for being such a positive impact on me! You have no idea! I own u a lot! LOVE U SO MUCH BABE,” another wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr noted Bebe’s fierce, eye-catching cover for Voir Fashion Magazine. Rexha wore a jeweled, skintight garment which had huge green fluffy detailing on it. She accessorized this style with thigh-high, neon yellow/green boots and nail varnish of the same color to match.

Rexha released a new single with The Chainsmokers titled “Call You Mine” on May 31. The Inquisitr noted one of the outfits she wore on the set of the music video, which was a sparkly, eye-catching leotard with fishnet tights. On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 29.9 million times.

On Instagram, Bebe Rexha has over 8.5 million followers.