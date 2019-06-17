Carrie Underwood Flaunts Insanely Toned Legs Just 4 Months After Baby In New Photo

Carrie's legs stole the show in a new concert snap.

Carrie Underwood’s toned legs were front and center in a stunning new shot she posted to her Instagram account on June 16. The mom-of-two — who welcomed her second son, Jacob, into the world on January 21 — was revealing her long stems as she hit the stage for the latest stop on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

The photo posted to her account over the weekend showed Carrie rocking one of her many sparkly tour costumes as she hit the stage in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. In the snap, she could be seen singing with one of her fans, WNBA player Erica McCall, as the star has been inviting one person out on stage with her on every stop of her huge tour to perform Ludacris’s rap portion of “The Champion.”

The star had nothing but praise for the athlete after she showed off her chops on stage at the arena, while Underwood also revealed in the caption of the new concert photo that she was actually a big fan of her and her teammates in the WNBA as part of the Indiana Fever.

But while Underwood gushed over Erica’s incredible performance in the caption, many fans appeared to be a little more taken by the country superstar’s seriously toned legs, which she revealed in her sparkly silver wraparound dress.

A slew of fans commented on all her hard work working out her stems as she revealed her amazing body during the show just four months after baby in her sparkly number.

Several of her followers flocked to social media to praise the star for looking so happy and healthy.

Carrie hasn’t exactly been shy about the fact that a whole lot of hard work has gone into getting her body back in shape after welcoming Jacob into the world in January, though.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Love Wins” singer shared a glimpse at her intense workout routine last month as she revealed to her more than 8.7 million Instagram followers the very tough moves her trainer had her doing while out on the road.

“This was @eveoverlandfitness’s Mother’s Day themed work out. I tried to tell her that ‘yay, burpees!’ isn’t a thing,” she joked in the caption of the photo, which showed a notepad that listed several different exercises.

“I did 5 of each for the first round with heavier weights, 12 of each for the second with slightly lighter weights and 19 of each for the third (today’s date),” Underwood continued. “I ran on the treadmill between sets. It was a fun, full-body workout! Feeling good and ready for tonight’s show in Fresno!!!”

But there’s no doubting that all the hard work the mom to 4-month-old Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah has been putting in has most definitely paid off.

The Inquisitr also reported that Carrie flaunted her shapely body – including her abs – in a stunning bikini selfie she treated her millions of followers to while traveling through sunny California on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360.”