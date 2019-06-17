Bella Thorne Flashes Underwear In Steamy Bathroom Selfie

For Father’s Day, social media was filled with celebrities sharing sweet messages about their own fathers, or their spouses and the fathers of their children. Bella Thorne took a bit of a different tactic. Instead, she shared a photo of herself posing in her bathroom, with a caption that shouted out to all the people out there with “serious daddy issues.”

Thorne is known for her love of cultivating a little scandal, and the photo definitely fits her brand. She’s rocking a pair of simple white underwear and a Chanel sweater that’s unbuttoned and rolled up to showcase her stomach. She’s also wearing quite a few accessories — including a few rings, a watch, and a series of necklaces — but appears to have opted out of wearing a bra.

Thorne has nearly 20 million followers on Instagram, and many of them took a moment to like the steamy photo — it got a little over 1 million likes within 24 hours. Fans took to the comments, sharing their own stories of their less than ideal childhoods and fathers.

Thorne has become notorious for posting scantily clad shots of herself on Instagram. As many fans know, the redhead first became a household name after landing a gig on Disney channel, and now seems determined to shake any trace of that wholesome beginning to her career.

Though she got her start on the Disney channel, it wasn’t actually her first role on television. She landed a few smaller roles on television shows including Dirty Sexy Money and My Own Worst Enemy. When she landed the role of CeCe Jones on Shake It Up, she got a whole new platform and fan base — but she soon moved on from the wholesome Disney channel vibe and tried to carve out her own niche in the industry.

Thorne has always been open and honest about what she believes in, and isn’t afraid to speak up about it. Back when she was just a 17-year-old starlet on the rise, she shared her thoughts on shaming women with Seventeen.

“Girls are shamed for their bodies and made to believe that they’re not supposed to show them or love them. They’re made to believe that they aren’t perfect, that they need to ‘work on it,’ that they need to see themselves differently — and I think it’s freaking ridiculous. It gets on my nerves because boys can do whatever; it’s like we’re living in the 1800s again. It drives me crazy.”

Thorne certainly isn’t afraid to show off her physique for all her Instagram followers, and seems to relish her slightly controversial vibe.