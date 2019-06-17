‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Opens Up About The Anxiety And Depression She Suffered

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell recently gave birth to her daughter Vaeda and she and her husband Tyler are doing great after their brief separation. However, despite the fact that things are going great for Cate now, she recently opened up about the anxiety and depression she suffered as well as the dark thoughts she had.

According to a report from E! News, Catelynn opened up about the dark time in her life on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey. She explained that the panic attacks started after she suffered a miscarriage and that the panic attacks wouldn’t go away. Catelynn said she would wake up with the panic attacks and that they eventually led her into a depression which led to her thinking some dark thoughts.

“I just remember thinking like, ‘I don’t want to wake up like this anymore,’ and I was just thinking random things like, ‘I’m gonna drive off the road and hit that pole,’ or thinking of all these different ways that I could commit suicide.”

Catelynn detailed an experience where she was home alone having dark thoughts when she realized something “wasn’t right.” She opened up to her husband and those around her about what she was feeling and realized she needed to get help. The reality show star ended up seeking treatment. After treatment, she says she realizes that it is “okay to be sad sometimes.”

“It’s okay to be like, ‘Wow, it sucks sometimes,’ and also feel the good too. But you have to feel the sad of it too. You can’t just brush it off. In order to get better, you have to feel whatever you’re feeling.”

Things are definitely going better for Catelynn who opened up about her marriage on the Teen Mom OG season premiere. According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Catelynn was open about the fact that she “wants” her husband forever, she understands that she doesn’t “need” him. She admits that while she would be sad if Tyler said he wanted a divorce, she knows she could do things on her own.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been sharing their lives on reality television for a decade. They were first introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant and later continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG. The ups and downs of their relationship have been shown including their 2015 marriage and the birth of their daughter Novalee on New Year’s Day 2015.