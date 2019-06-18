‘One Piece’ Episode 889 Reveals The Mysterious Character More Powerful Than Gorosei And Celestial Dragons

One Piece Episode 889, which is titled “Finally, It Starts! The Conspiracy-filled Reverie!”, started with Sabo and the three Revolutionary Army commanders – Morley, Lindbergh, and Karasu – secretly watching their comrade Kuma who’s turned into a slave by the Celestial Dragons. After Saint Charlos and Saint Rosward entered the gates of the “Land of the Gods” while riding Kuma, the Revolutionary Army officials began their strategy meeting underground.

After roaming around the Holy Land Mary Geoise, Sabo and the three Revolutionary Army commanders have gained knowledge about its geography and the structure of the castle. However, Lindbergh warned them that they should still be very cautious with their actions since even the Navy Admirals are there. Sabo said that they are prepared to face whoever gets in their way as long as they succeed to free Kuma.

Aside from being one of his closest comrades and mentors, Sabo owes a huge debt to Kuma for saving his sworn brother, Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and his crew. One Piece Episode 889 featured a flashback of Kuma and the Straw Hat Pirates. When Luffy and his friends were on the verge of suffering a massive defeat from the hands of Sentomaru, Kuma appeared and used his devil fruit power to send all the members of the Straw Hat Pirates to different places around the world.

They later found out that Kuma really saved them from being killed and let them have a meaningful two years to train and prepare for what’s waiting for them in the New World. Before Kuma was completely turned into a mindless human weapon by Doctor Vegapunk, his last mission was to protect the Thousand Sunny until one of the members of the Straw Hat Pirates arrived at the Sabaody Archipelago. Since they started their journey, Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates continue to make a name and as of now, they are considered as one of the most prominent pirate groups in the world.

One Piece Episode 889 marked the start of the Reverie – the meeting of the 50 leaders from different kingdoms that is held every four years. Several known personalities have participated in the Reverie including King Nefertari Cobra of Alabasta Kingdom, King Riku of Dressrosa, King Dalton of Sakura Kingdom, King Neptune of Ryugu Kingdom, King Elizabello II of Prodence Kingdom, and King Wapol of Black Drum Kingdom.

The final scenes of One Piece Episode 889 featured the Five Elders having a conversation about King Cobra. It was revealed that the Nefertari family was the only family from the First Twenty who stayed in the lower world 800 years ago. They also talked about the recent contact between Emperor Big Mom and Emperor Kaido. One of them suggested that they need to make a move to maintain the balance of the world.

In the Pangea Castle, the mysterious character who was previously seen with the giant straw hat appeared once again. His name is Im-sama. Before he met the Five Elders, Im-sama was stabbing the wanted posters of Luffy and Emperor Blackbeard and the picture of Princess Shirahoshi. With the way the Five Elders acted towards him, it seems like Im-sama is the most powerful person in the World Government. The Five Elders asked Im-sama which “light” needs to be extinguished from history this time.