Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Skin In Cheeky New Bikini Selfie

Alessandra is sharing a very cheeky new bikini photo with fans while vacationing in Greece.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambosio treated her millions of followers to a very cheeky bikini photo this week. The stunning mom of two kicked off her Monday by giving fans a look at her toned body in a pretty skimpy bikini as she laid on her front in a two piece with stunning ocean scenery behind her.

Alessandra – who was enjoying a sunny vacation in Santorini, Greece – snapped the selfie over her shoulder as she enjoyed some rest and relaxation in her black bikini while catching some rays in the tropical European country.

Flaunting her toned booty in her skimpy two-piece, Alessandra had her eyes protected from the Santorini sunshine with a pair or round sunglasses surrounded by silver frames on her eyes as well as a grey baseball cap on her head as she shot a slight smile to the camera while lifting her feet into the air.

She captioned the gorgeous new photo, which she shared with her whopping 10 million followers on the social media site on June 16, with two sunshine emojis with a blue heart emoji in the middle.

Fans were clearly floored by the latest look at Ambrosio in her dark bikini, as many took to the comments section to share their approval.

“Stunning!!!!” said one of Alessandra’s fans with two fire emojis. “Brazilian beauty looking like a Greek goddess,” another added.

Ambrosio has shared various snaps of herself in different two-pieces over the last few months, many of which have been showing off different looks from her recently launched swimwear line, Gal Floripa.

As The Inquisitr reported just last month, one of the most recent photos showed the mom of two flaunting her insane bikini body in a white string bikini as she put her hands on her head during a sunny trip to the beach.

Loading...

The star – who hung up her Victoria’s Secret wings in 2017 – has also shared how she got the amazingly toned figure she’s been revealing as she opened up about the pretty intense workout routine she does to keep herself looking so fit and toned.

“I try to go three times a week to Tracy Anderson, then I will for a hike one day of the week or do yoga. Sometimes I feel like I need to do more yoga, and other times I feel I need more toning, which is what Tracy is all about,” Ambrosio previously told W Magazine.

“It really depends how I feel and the strength I have at the time. Sometimes you wake up and you are like, ‘Okay, I can only go to yoga,'” she continued.