Anthony Bourdain New Jersey Food Trail Opens After Late Chef Honored With Official Day

Anthony Bourdain, chef, and host of CNN’s Parts Unknown was honored posthumously by both the state of New Jersey and his chef friends with both his own food trail and day to honor his work as a social commentator and storyteller.

Bourdain, who died on June 8, 2018, was honored with an announcement made from close pals Jose Andres and Eric Ripert, that June 25 will be called “Bourdain Day” as a way to remember and celebrate the life of the groundbreaking work of the chef of the once-famed French New York Bistro Les Halles, who turned into an unlikely television superstar.

Together, the chefs made the announcement on Instagram, encouraging fans to share their best memories of the beloved television personality using the hashtag #BourdainDay.

CNN reported that the network has released an official book titled Anthony Bourdain Remembered, a collection of images and quotes celebrating Bourdain’s life.

On June 16, it was announced that New Jersey officially opened an Anthony Bourdain Food Trail, honoring some of the most iconic spots the chef visited in the state where he grew up. Bourdain lived in Leonia, New Jersey when he was a child and often reminisced about the types of foods he ate which helped shape his views on how sharing a meal could change someone’s life.

Philly Voice reported that the trail features seven must-stop spots in The Garden State.

The bill to honor Bourdain with a food trail was introduced last year by Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, and Angela McKnight, D-Hudson said Philly Voice, and it was officially adopted in January of this year by the New Jersey Department of Travel and Tourism. The trail features 10 restaurants in New Jersey that Bourdain has eaten and recalled in his series as connected to some of his best food memories as a child.

The New Jersey Department of Travel and Tourism has given Bourdain his own page on their official site, stating the names of the eateries and where they are located so fans can travel along and taste the foods that Bourdain called some of the best in the state. These include:

Hiram’s Roadstand, 1345 Palisade Ave., Fort Lee

Frank’s Deli, 1406 Main St., Asbury Park

Tony’s Baltimore Grill, 2800 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Dock’s Oyster House, 2405 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

James’ Salt Water Taffy, 1519 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Knife & Fork Inn, 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City

Donkey’s Place, 1223 Haddon Ave., Camden

Tony & Ruth Steaks, 837 N. Eighth St., Camden

Lucille’s Country Cooking, 1496 Main St., Barnegat

Kubel’s, 28 W. Seventh St. Barnegat Light

Bourdain’s first show, A Cook’s Tour, aired on Food Network from 2002 to 2003. In 2005, he took his talents to the Travel Channel with the series No Reservations and The Layover. In 2013, after leaving the Travel Channel, Bourdain launched the CNN show Parts Unknown, which he was filming until his death.

Anthony Bourdain took his own life at the age of 61 in France shooting an episode of Parts Unknown with chef pal Eric Ripert, who found him unresponsive in his hotel room.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.