‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Shows Skin In A Plunging Swimsuit Just 2 Months After Baby

Porsha's showing off her post-baby body in a pretty revealing swimsuit.

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams is showing off her insane body just two months after giving birth to her first child. The stunning reality star flashed a whole lot of skin in several photos posted to her Instagram account on June 15, which showed her cuddling her newborn in the water while rocking a plunging swimsuit.

The stunning new snaps showed Porsha, who welcomed baby Pilar into the world on March 22, having some fun in the pool with her baby girl as she posed for the camera.

Williams rocked a seriously skin-baring one-piece as she enjoyed some pool time with her baby girl, revealing her post-baby body in a bright yellow swimsuit with brown patches, which highlighted her slim waist with a tie around the middle.

The star held on tight to her daughter – her only child with partner Dennis McKinley – while also holding her up on the side of the pool to reveal her adorable light blue swimsuit.

Porsha told fans in the caption of the upload that she was enjoying some family time in Florida while also jokingly referring to Pilar, who she affectionately nicknamed PJ, as being “#BougieBaby.”

The reality star had her long dark hair flowing down as she enjoyed some time in the pool, accessorizing her bright bathing suit with a pair of large hoop earrings in both ears and a nose stud.

The stunning collection of pool photos have already received more than 227,000 likes from Porsha’s 4.6 million followers.

The pictures were shared to Porsha’s account shortly after her fellow RHOA star Kandi Burruss praised her for her amazing post-baby body.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Kandi let the world know that she was floored by Williams’ “bounce back game” after running into her while out and about mere weeks after she welcomed little Pilar into the world.

Posting a photo of the two together – which showed Williams sporting a black sweatshirt and tight-black leggings – the former Xscape singer wrote in the caption, “@porsha4real’s bounce back game is strong! Being a mommy looks good on her.”

Yet, when she isn’t sharing snaps revealing her amazing bikini body, Porsha is gushing over her man.

As The Inquisitr shared over the weekend, the reality star showed some love for Dennis McKinley, the father of her baby daughter, as he celebrated his very first Father’s Day on June 16.

“Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis! Pj @pilarjhena is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of the father/daughter duo. “It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel.”