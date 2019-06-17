‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Sizzles In A Strapless Black Bikini In Throwback Beach Photo

Melissa's bikini body was on display in several photos posted to Instagram.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is showing off her flawless bikini body at the beach. The reality star shared a throwback snap in her swimwear as she wished husband Joe Gorga a Happy Father’s Day on June 16, proudly revealing her toned abs and long toned legs during a trip to the beach with her family.

The adorable photo, which was one of a handful of cute snaps Gorga posted in celebration of her husband and father of her three children, showed Melissa in the tiny black two-piece with a ruffle across the chest and a split strap on the bottoms which stretched over her hips.

Melissa – who celebrated her 40th birthday in March – had her long brunette hair tied up into a large bun on the top of her head while her eyes were covered from the sun with a pair of dark shades.

The reality star and her husband were sharing a fun beach day with their kids – Joey, Gino, and Antonia – in the snap as Joe held onto Gino by placing him on his shoulders.

Gorga didn’t reveal in the caption exactly when the photo was taken, though, as People reported last week, she stunned fans by sharing a photo with now 13-year-old Antonia looking all grown up as she headed to her 8th Grade dance.

Fans were shocked to see just how grown-up the teenager was looking as she stunned in a red dress, while her mom gushed over the young lady she’s become in the caption.

“And just like that she’s off to the 8th grade dance. I can’t believe she’ll be in high school next year..” Melissa captioned the picture that showed them sharing a hug. “I’m so proud of the strong, good hearted, athletic young lady she has turned into #myonlygirl.”

But her latest upload wasn’t the only bikini snap Melissa shared with her 1.8 million followers as she acknowledged her hard-working husband, who’s brother to fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice.

Also in the collection of adorable family pictures posted over the weekend was a photo of Melissa with Joe and his father alongside their two sons while she sported a black bikini.

Another then showed her planting a kiss on Joe’s cheek during another beach trip as she rocked a black and white strapless bikini.

But the RHONJ star doesn’t only show off her insane body in throwback photos.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gorga’s no stranger to treating her many followers to a bikini snap.

Earlier this month, her toned body was on full display on a plunging patterned red swimsuit as she posed on the porch of her Jersey Shore beach house alongside her husband of around 15 years.