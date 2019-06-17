Cardi B Suffers Extremely Revealing Wardrobe Malfunction During Tennessee Show

Cardi B is finally back at it again following a series of cosmetic operations that resulted in a difficult recovery period, but not without her share of controversy.

The rapper, who was recently forced to postpone some of her shows due to health complications she experienced after going under the knife, is back to her usual performing schedule, with her second gig post-surgery being the 2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival in Tennessee. However, the excitement of being back on stage may have been a little too much, as Cardi suffered a very revealing wardrobe malfunction right in the middle of the show.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 26-year-old was in the midst of busting some of her famous dance moves and twerking like only she can when her multi-colored mesh jumpsuit ripped at the seam and split open at the rear, showing more of her curvy booty than anyone asked for. Still, it took quite a while for someone to notice, and the show went on as if nothing had happened and Cardi kept on belting out her hit tunes for the crowd.

At one point, she headed off for a typical costume change, but came back wearing only a white robe over her nude-colored underwear, which is the outfit she ended up wearing until the end of the concert, making it clear that no fashion mishap could stop the Bronx native from giving her fans the show they deserved.

Cardi recently told her social media followers that she would never undertake plastic surgery again after experiencing some horrible symptoms following a liposuction and a breast enhancement procedure — including extremely swollen feet and a burning stomach sensation. As previously reported by The Inqusitr, the mother-of-one was forced to pull out of a series of gigs after her doctor told her she would suffer the consequences if she did not allow her body to recover.

“My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed and I keep telling you this and then if something happens to you, you gonna to try to blame me. I hate canceling shows because I love money, I’m a money addict and I get paid a lot of money for these shows,” she said.

And taking to Twitter last Wednesday, she assured her fans she would not be going under the knife again.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b**** I ain’t getting surgery again. but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” she wrote.