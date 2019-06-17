Larsa Pippen Flaunts Endless Curves In Tight Neon Green One-Piece

Larsa Pippen is showing off her famous curves on social media, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

Late in the evening on Sunday, June 16, the Real Housewives alum took to her Instagram account to share a steamy snap of her surrounded by palm trees and lounging by the pool — presumably taken earlier that day, as the sun was basking down on her incredible body.

In the snap, Larsa left very little to the imagination in a sexy one-piece swimsuit that put an insane amount of her bronzed skin and dangerous curves on display, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The best friend of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian sent pulses racing in her tight pool day attire that hit on two of this summer’s biggest trends — neon and animal print. Larsa’s neon green suit was adorned with thick black stripes, creating an eye-popping zebra print pattern for a look that was sure to turn some heads.

If the bold design of her ensemble wasn’t enough to get attention, Larsa’s flawless physique certainly would. The skimpy garment flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its low, scoop neck, and the clingy nature of the fabric hugged every inch of her impressive figure. Meanwhile, the high-cut design of the piece put the babe’s curvy booty and toned legs completely in eyesight, with one thin, black strap grazing her pelvis to draw even more attention to the exposed area.

Larsa completed her NSFW look with a set of flashy stud earrings and a pair of oversized polarized sunglasses that gave her ensemble a bit of edge. She wore her caramel-colored hair down and slicked back behind her head. Her locks appeared to be a bit damp, perhaps due to the babe taking a refreshing dip in the pool to cool off.

It didn’t take long for Pippen’s fans to show some love to the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the bombshell’s newest upload has already accrued more than 12,000 likes after just three hours of going live on the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

Loading...

“You look too good,” commented a third, who also inquired about the babe’s diet and exercise routine.

Larsa has certainly been enjoying some pool time to beat the heat of the summer months. Earlier this weekend, she lounged by the pool again, this time in a sexy black bikini that flaunted even more of her incredible body and dangerous curves, driving her followers absolutely wild.