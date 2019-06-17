Kelly Gale Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Tiny Pink Sports Bra On Instagram

Kelly Gale is showing off her impressive figure on Instagram again, and her fans are taking notice.

On Sunday, June 16, the Victoria’s Secret model headed to BECORE gym in Sweden for an early morning sweat session. While there, the 24-year-old found the perfect time to take a quick selfie in one of the many large mirrors that lined the walls of the studio, showing off her flawless physique and the sexy workout gear she sported for the day.

Kelly sent temperatures soaring in a hot pink coordinated set that hugged every inch of her famous figure and left very little to the imagination. The stunner wore a tight sports bra that flaunted major cleavage thanks to its low scoop neck design, while also showing off her enviably flat midsection and rock hard abs that are the result of countless hours at the gym. She covered her long, toned legs with a pair of matching pink leggings that clung tight to her curves and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

The Indian-Australian bombshell held her cell phone in her hand as she captured the moment, also wearing a pink scrunchy around her wrist that would eventually be used to put up her long, brunette hair that was worn down in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder. Around her other hand she wore a black brace — the result of a horse back riding injury a few months ago that required her to undergo surgery to repair. She completed her sexy, skin-baring look by going makeup-free, allowing her striking features to shine.

Fans showered Kelly with love for her latest eye-popping display on social media. At the time of this writing, the steamy snap has already accrued more than 33,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live on Instagram. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty in compliments for her jaw-dropping look.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she had “killer abs.”

“You are for sure the most gorgeous woman and a body of perfection,” commented a third.

Kelly’s latest look was considerably more modest than others that adorn her feed. Another recent snap shared to her page earlier this weekend captured the model sitting on the mantle over a large fireplace wearing nothing but a white mesh bra-and-panty set. The barely there ensemble left nearly every inch of the stunner’s bronzed body and dangerous curves on display as she stared at the camera with a sensual look, driving her followers absolutely wild.