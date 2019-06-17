Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Get Married Again

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, June 17, reveal that there will be a lot to look forward to when the new week begins in Salem.

According to She Knows Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) dying wish come true. All Will wanted to do before his untimely death was to remarry the love of his life, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith).

This week, Will will get his wish, as the couple will have an emotional and sweet wedding in Will’s hospital room.

As many fans already know, Will has a brain tumor that currently can’t be treated. The tumor continues to grow in size, and is causing a lot of health issues for Will. Doctors have sadly given him only a few days to live, unless a miracle happens.

So, Will is making the most of his time, and wants to be Sonny’s husband again before he passes away. Meanwhile, now that doctors have Dr. Rolf’s journal, it seems that they’ll be working around the clock in hopes of finding something that can help them to save Will’s life.

In addition, Will’s mother and father, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo), will be headed back to Salem to be by their son during the difficult time in his life.

In the latest #DAYS, Kayla has bad news for Sonny and Will.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/zS1J8t14hH — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will see Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) question Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) about why he lied to her about Dr. Rolf’s journal.

Fans already know that Xander has feelings for Maggie’s daughter, Dr. Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), and he wanted to swoop in and save the day in hopes of impressing Sarah. However, Sarah is currently engaged to Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), which could be a hurdle for Xander to jump over.

Loading...

In addition, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will continue to disguise herself as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Kristen will have to try to hide Ted Laurent’s (Giles Marini) presence at the DiMera mansion from both Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) and Abe Carver (James Reynolds)

However, Kristen’s bizarre behavior as Nicole isn’t going unnoticed. Both Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) have noticed Nicole’s behavior, and they’ll compare notes this week.

The two women will be suspicious of Nicole, and it could be that they’ll be the ones who discover that Kristen has been posing as the grieving mother all along.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.