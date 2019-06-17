The Set Of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Is Reportedly A Much More Positive Place Now That Kevin Hunter Is Gone

The staff of 'The Wendy Williams' show is breathing a sigh of relief now that Kevin Hunter has been given the boot.

By now just about everyone knows about the drama that has gone down between television personality Wendy Williams and her soon-to-be ex-husband Kevin Hunter. The pair were married for nearly 22 years and share one child together, Kevin Hunter Junior. While Williams always spoke highly of Hunter on The Wendy Williams Show, few people knew what was really going on. Hunter was allegedly unfaithful to Williams and even welcomed a baby girl with his mistress, according to TMZ.

After a near mental breakdown and a stint in a sober house for her struggles with substance abuse, Williams finally got her wits about her again and filed divorce against Hunter. She then promptly kicked him off her show, for which he had worked as an executive producer for many years. Williams clearly wants to erase each and every sign of Hunter from her life, and has removed his name from the credits of her show. He’s also been banned from coming onto the set.

While tension and drama continue to unfold between Williams and Hunter, at least the hostility is now absent from the set and Williams’ employees. In fact, her staff are reportedly only two excited to have him gone for good and are breathing a sigh of relief in his absence.

Wendy Williams Doing What She Wants in NYC with New Guy Friend https://t.co/EvfL8XyCgt — TMZ (@TMZ) June 12, 2019

According to sources from the set of the show, the work environment is much improved and no one was at all sad to see Hunter go anyway. The hostility levels are now down and employees don’t have to run around fearing Hunter, who was known to be controlling and intimidating.

Loading...

The positive change that was brought about in wake of Hunter’s departure isn’t just evident in the overall feel of the show. It’s evident in Wendy. She’s a completely new person both on the set and off of it, even being seen around town with new men in tow. She discussed the change on her show.

“I’m reclaiming my life. I don’t have a boyfriend, but I’m rediscovering my love of men … I do date and I date pretty often. The parade of men will continue because I need things lifted, put in position. I’m still unpacking boxes for God’s sake. That’s all I’m saying!”

The star has been perfectly honest about her recent dating and has no shame whatsoever by the frequency at which she’s going on. Her most recent boy toy is a young man named Marc Tomblin. Meanwhile, her nasty divorce continues to unfold, with the pair’s son reportedly 100 percent on his mother’s side.