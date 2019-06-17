‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: A Heartbreaking Death Rocks Salem

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers reveal that there is going to be a lot of emotion in Salem this week.

According to the brand new promo, Days of Our Lives viewers can expect to see multiple characters return to say goodbye to Caroline Brady.

The soap is finally paying tribute to late actress Peggy McCa, by giving her beloved character, Caroline, a respectful sendoff.

On the show, Caroline has been living out of Salem with her daughter, Kimberly, in California. The Brady family matriarch struggled with memory issues, and had been receiving treatment for her ailment.

However, Caroline’s fate will now be revealed on the show, as she will pass away and be given a proper memorial service by her family members.

In the promo, the Brady family can be seen paying tribute to Caroline at the pub that she and her husband, Shawn, ran for many years together.

Of course, Shawn passed away many years ago in a plane crash, leaving Caroline in the care of her children, Roman (Josh Taylor), Bo (Peter Reckell), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Kimberly (Patsey Pease).

In addition to the usual gang coming out to say goodbye to Caroline, other characters will return for the funeral.

Kayla invites you to a wake honoring her late mother, Caroline Brady. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/dFrIBjH4IS — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 14, 2019

Days of Our Lives fans will see the return of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), who is Caroline’s granddaughter. Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will also come home to pay his respects to his late grandmother with his wife, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison).

In the latest #DAYS, Claire makes a drastic decision in a fit of rage.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/c3tXYWP32h — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 6, 2019

Of course, Shawn and Belle may need to deal with some other family issues while they’re home as well. The couple’s daughter, Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), has been having breakdowns and even tried to kill her aunt, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), as well as her former boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), and his friend, Haley Chen (Thia Megia), by starting shocking fires in hopes of getting revenge on them.

Meanwhile, Sami’s half-sister, Carrie Brady (Christie Clark), will also come home for the funeral. While she’s in Salem it seems that Carrie will rekindle her past romance with Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), as the two were seen sharing a kiss in a recent promo for the soap’s summer storylines.

It seems that Carrie and her husband, Austin, may have ended their relationship, and she could be ready to move on with Rafe, who recently ended his marriage to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso).

Fans can see more Days of Our Lives drama by watching the soap weekdays on NBC.