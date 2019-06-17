Noah Cyrus Sports Black Bikini As She Wishes Herself A Happy Father’s Day

Noah Cyrus is flaunting her curves on social media as she celebrates Father’s Day.

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus’s little sister took to Instagram to post a sexy new snapshot of herself sporting a black bikini. In the photo, Noah is seen wearing a classic triangle top, which flaunts her ample cleavage and shows off her flat tummy and toned abs.

Cyrus also wears a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms, showing off her lean legs and toned arms in the process. Noah also has her shoulder length dark hair parted own the middle and styled in loose waves that graze the top of her shoulders.

Meanwhile, the singer sports a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, coral blush, and pink lips.

Noah sits outside in a yellow deck chair with green foliage and a gorgeous blue sky seen in the background behind her. Noah’s beloved dog sits next to her in the chair, looking happy. In one photo, Cyrus leans over to give her pooch a kiss.

In the caption of the photograph, Noah reveals that she plays the role of both mom and dad to her dogs, and wishes herself a happy Father’s Day because of it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah Cyrus has been posting a ton of risque photos to her social media account recently. The singer seemingly loves to show off her body, and is proud of her famous figure.

Earlier this week, she showed off her curvy backside by posting a sexy picture of herself wearing a skimpy red thong bikini while taking a dip in the pool with her girlfriend, Sydney Carlson.

Cyrus also recently opened up about her battle with depression and mental health, revealing that she doesn’t care about what the critics have to say about her comments.

Loading...

“I was telling the truth about myself. I was telling people how I really feel and how I really am, and the reaction from them was, ‘Yeah, me too.’ And that’s what I wanted, for us to be able to talk about it,” Noah stated.

Meanwhile, she also dished on constantly being compared to her famous sister, Miley, and dad, Billy Ray.

“It drives me f*****g nuts, but like, I mean, what are you going to do? It’s the reason I talk to a therapist three times a week, I swear. It’s crazy. It’s just like, it’s annoying whenever you put your hard work into something and people don’t recognize it for what it is,” Noah told Billboard last year.

