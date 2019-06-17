’90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel Receives Shocking Information About Her Relationship With Pedro

Chantel Everett may have finally gotten confirmation that her marriage to Pedro Jimeno began as nothing but a sham, based on a short promotional clip for next week’s episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

The couple appeared on the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé and it was revealed to viewers that Chantel met Pedro through a mutual friend. The Atlanta-based student was looking to learn Spanish and her friend introduced her to Pedro, a man living in the Dominican Republic, as a tutor. Their relationship quickly became more and Chantel flew to visit Pedro in his hometown. The couple later got engaged and Pedro moved to the United States on a K-1 visa but Chantel’s family were vehemently against their union.

Chantel’s parents believed that their son-in-law didn’t actually love their daughter but was pretending in order to obtain a green card. Chantel’s mother later hired a private investigator and discovered a website ran by Pedro’s mother to “find stupid Americans to match with a person on the island in order to harvest the American dollar,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Chantel’s mother also believed that Pedro’s mother orchestrated for her son to meet Chantel and move to the United States so he could send money back home. Pedro and his family have denied these allegations but now, it seems like Chantel’s mother could have been correct in her assumptions.

During this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Pedro informed his wife that he needed to return home to spend time with his family. Chantel feared her marriage was in danger and followed her husband to the Dominican Republic. Once there, Pedro insists that his wife make amends with his mother and sister but both attempts are futile and the women remain at odds.

In the promo trailer for next week’s episode, Chantel is seen sitting with her only friend in the Dominican Republic. Chantel had previously informed her friend that she would be coming and he told her that he would reveal some shocking secrets but he could only do so in-person.

“I really thought that, Pedro and I had a fairytale beginning,” Chantel can be heard saying to her friend.

“It was a set-up,” he responded. “They arranged to get Pedro to the United States.”

“Who?” Chantel immediately snaps back.

“His family,” the friend said, before the clip ends.

Chantel looks completely shocked by the revelation.

It’s unclear what will happen next, but the couple didn’t leave things on a good note after tonight’s episode, according to a report from Us Weekly.

After an argument, Pedro told his wife to “wait for [him] in Atlanta,” because he wanted to go back to his mother’s house and away from her.

“There’s so much that y’all don’t see,” Chantel sobbed.

“My marriage is over, and I don’t want to film anymore.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays on TLC.