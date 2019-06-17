Halle Berry Flaunts Sculpted Legs In Sultry Instagram Photo

Halle Berry put on a very tantalizing display in one of her latest Instagram posts.

The fabulous 52-year-old actress can often be seen showing off her enviable figure in sultry photos on the popular social media platform. Known for her passion for fitness and a healthy, balanced lifestyle, Halle has recently confessed that she only became more open to the idea of flaunting her insanely fit body on social media thanks to her work in her newest action-packed movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the six months of grueling physical training that Halle had to undergo for her role as the sexy assassin Sofia gave her a major confidence boost and encouraged her to showcase the results of all that hard work.

“[Director] Chad [Stahelski] got me in the best shape of my life, so why not show it?” the actress told Entertainment Tonight in an interview in April.

As such, Halle’s Instagram feed is now brimming with seductive snaps that range from cleavage-flaunting bust pics, as recently covered by The Inquisitr, to close-up shots of her toned lower body – for instance, this sizzling Instagram post – and full-figure portraits that capture her hourglass frame in all of its splendor. The latest photo to add to the steamy collection was focused on a very different body part, but fans had very little complaint about it.

In the photo in question, Halle chose to show off her chiseled legs – and did so with impeccable style. Posing against the backdrop of a quaint-looking corner wall, the Catwoman star kicked up her feet to showcase her slender ankles, muscular calves, and smooth, round knees.

Closely-cropped to her elegant pins, the photo gave fans a generous view of Halle’s incredibly toned legs, showing that all of her arduous training for John Wick has really paid off. To add more spice to the alluring snap, the stunning actress slipped on a pair of splendid black velvet ankle boots, which provided an element of dramatic contrast to the light-toned palette of the photo.

Boasting sharp stiletto heels and a see-through Perspex tip, the sexy footwear lent her an air of femme fatale, turning up the heat in an already sweltering snapshot. As a result, the photo was immediately noticed by Halle’s vast base of admirers, garnering more than 51,000 likes and 604 comments from her 5.3 million Instagram followers.

Designed by none other than fellow actress and TV personality Tami Roman, the torrid ankle boots made Halle feel “sexy,” as she herself noted in the photo caption. The Monster’s Ball star managed to project her attitude and confidence into the shot and was copiously rewarded with compliments by her social media followers.

“Wooo! Give me some good love… SOMEBODY ROCKIN’ KNOCKIN’ DA BOOTS!!!!!!!” wrote one very enthusiastic fan.

“Men and women probably see this picture differently,” penned another.

“Amen! Wish we had the full body shot,” said a third person, ending their message with a heart emoji.

“These boots are made for walkin [sic]… and looking hot!” quipped a fourth Instagram user, referencing the iconic 1966 Nancy Sinatra song.

One particularly ardent fan had this to say.