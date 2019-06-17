Bill Cosby Resurfaces With Surprising Father’s Day Tweet

O.J. Simpson isn’t the only former superstar-turned-convict who made a shocking return on social media over the weekend.

The Twitter and Instagram accounts of Bill Cosby, who is currently incarcerated in Pennyslyvania, following his conviction last year for indecent assault, posted a Father’s Day message on Sunday night.

“Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad…,” Cosby’s accounts tweeted Sunday. “I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose — strengthening our families and communities.” The tweet was followed by numerous hashtags, including #HappyFathersDay, #RenewedOathToOurFamily, #RenewedOathToOurCommunity

#AmericasFavoriteDad and #FarFromFinished.

While Cosby presumably does not have social media posting privileges while behind bars, but his accounts have remained occasionally active since he began his sentence, posting everything from footage of old standup specials to statements from Cosby and his wife, Camille, about things in the news, such as Robert F. Smith’s payment of the Morehouse College graduating class’ student loans.

The mentions to the posting were remarkably different on the two social networks. Cosby’s Instagram followers were mostly supportive of him, with some arguing that he had been framed.

Twitter, however, was a different story, with the replies much more hostile to the 81-year-old entertainer.

“Strengthen families by not being unfaithful to your wife, by not treating young women like they’re on the menu, and by not being a bad example to young men,” Colleen Doran replied on Twitter, adding an expletive at the end.

David Simon, the co-creator of The Wire, replied with a tweet saying simply “please stop.”

Block Bill Cosby pic.twitter.com/YFFyIPVxAG — Joni Holinger (@JoniHolinger) June 17, 2019

Cosby was convicted in April of 2018 of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, based on an incident that took place in 2004. It had been Cosby’s second trial for that particular crime, after the first ended in a mistrial two years earlier. Cosby, who was sentenced to three to ten years, has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women, per USA Today.

A report earlier this month, per The Inquisitr, stated that Cosby has decorated his prison cell with photos of the likes of Megan Fox, Beyoncé & Meghan Markle

Cosby’s tweet just days after O.J. Simpson showed up on Twitter for the first time, per The Inquistir, tweeting a series of videos in which he vowed that Twitter users will soon have a chance to experience “my thoughts and opinions about just about everything,” while also promising “a little getting even to do.”