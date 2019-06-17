Prior To Falling In Love With Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Had A Crush On Jennifer Aniston

Prince Harry felt like Jennifer Aniston was definitely princes material.

It’s hard to recall a time in which Prince Harry wasn’t with the beautiful Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. However, prior to meeting his now-wife and mother to his child, Prince Harry reportedly had his eye on a different woman. He had his sights set on Friends star Jennifer Aniston. How did the crush start? His attraction to the actress originally began when he viewed her 2009 GQ Cover, according to Pop Culture Celebrity.

In the iconic patriotic themed cover, Aniston is completely nude aside from a red, white and blue tie. Within the issue, she discussed her split from her former husband Brad Pitt and her plans for the future.

“Am I lonely? Yes. Am I upset? Yes. Am I confused? Yes. Do I have my days when I’ve thrown a little pity party for myself? Absolutely. But I’m also doing really well,” she says within the issue, according to E! News.

A much younger Prince Harry was able to obtain Aniston’s phone number and then texted her emojis. What exactly these emojis were, we don’t know.

According to a recent book on Aniston written by author Ian Halperin, Harry seemed to think that the actress would fit right in with the rest of the royal family and had what it takes to be a duchess.

“Harry was infatuated with Jen for years. He told friends she was ‘princess material.’ He visited LA and was partying heavily with models there. He told a close friend his favorite actress was Jen and got her number. He texted her and sent emojis. One source told me Jen was aware of Harry’s crush but didn’t want to lead him on because of the age difference.”

Indeed, Aniston and Prince Harry weren’t necessarily close in age or at a similar place in life. The actress is 16 years older than him, something that might not have gone over that well in the fairly traditional royal family.

Interestingly enough, Aniston’s character on Friends was named Rachel, just like the character Meghan Markle played in Suits.

Nevertheless, both Prince Harry and Aniston have moved on with their lives and don’t speak of one another now or the rumors surrounding his crush. Following her divorce from Pitt in 2005, Aniston was single for a while before eventually marrying 47-year-old actor Justin Theroux in 2015. It seemed like she had finally found the person she was meant to be with. However, the marriage was short lived and the two split up in 2017.