Donald Trump, Dominated By Joe Biden In Latest Polls, Suggests Staying On Longer Than Two Terms

Trump's poor approval ratings are a cause of concern for his campaign.

Latest polls show Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden dominating Donald Trump by massive numbers. Trump is evidently not pleased about the results, as he seemed to lash out against the press on Twitter. The president, who fares badly in battleground states in a head-to-head contest with the former vice-president, suggested that he could stay longer than two terms in the White House, according to The Independent.

“The good news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT),” Trump wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Trump has suggested staying on longer than the constitutionally-prescribed limit of two terms. He has also endorsed suggestions of him staying longer than eight years in the White House previously.

The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1951, making it impossible for presidents to stay beyond two terms.

Trump was also quick to pounce on The New York Times and The Washington Post, both of which published reports citing his own campaign’s polling, along with publicly available data, to show that he was trailing Biden. He called the two publications a “disgrace” to journalism and “an enemy of the people,” a phrase he has often used to attack the press during his time as the president. His said that his campaign’s internal polling showed him “winning everywhere,” unlike what was reported in the press.

Trump lashes out at NY Times, Washington Post, wonders if people will "demand" he stay in White House https://t.co/rNERX1wMqP pic.twitter.com/jIGKzkjXHN — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2019

Trump’s approval ratings have been on a downward slide ever since he became president in January 2017, although there was a small window during that period during which his approval rating was higher than disapproval – a period of less than a month. Since then, his approval rating numbers have constantly hovered around the 40 percent mark.

His current approval ratings are dismal as well, with a score of 42.6 percent. The FiveThirtyEight poll showed that 53 percent of Americans said that they do not approve of the job Trump is doing as president. Those numbers are in stark contrast to previous President Barack Obama, who, even during his bad patches in an eight-year-long tenure, hardly ever dipped below the mid-40s mark. He constantly scored in the mid-50s, and fears are now afoot that his vice-president, Joe Biden, could finally be the undoing of Donald Trump. As reported by the Inquisitr, the latest Fox News poll showed Biden leading Trump with at least ten percentage points.