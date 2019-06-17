Amber Rose Wishes Wiz Khalifa & Alexander Edwards Happy Father’s Day: ‘Y’all Have The Coolest Baby Mama Ever’

Amber Rose is spreading the love between both of her baby daddies for Father’s Day.

The model posted a photo of her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and her current boyfriend Alexander Edwards partying together on her Instagram page. Under the post, Rose left a lengthy caption about the two men. She shared how both men have impacted the life of Rose and Khalifa’s son- Sebastian, 6. She also shared how her relationship with Edwards has helped her in her second pregnancy.

“When y’all both have the coolest Baby Mama Ever! Happy Father’s Day to these 2 Incredible Fathers,” Rose wrote.

Of Khalifa, Rose shared how the two have built a strong co-parenting relationship throughout the years. Rose also pointed out that she and her ex “do what’s best for Sebastian by any means necessary.” Rose then pointed out Edwards’ strengths and said he “made our World a million times more fun!” She also shared that Edwards is, “the coolest Stepdad Sebastian could ask for,” and that she’s excited to see him as a father to their growing little one.

Rose and Khalifa married in 2013 after two years of dating. According to Us Weekly, the author filed for divorce from the “See You Again” rapper after 14 months of marriage. Years later, Rose revealed to Bethenny Frankel during her Sirius XM show, B Real With Bethenny that the marriage dissolved due to a rough patch that was difficult to get out of. Rose stated that while she was “deeply in love” with the rapper, she wished the two of them would’ve decided to get married later on in life to avoid getting a divorce. Since ending their marriage, however, the two have both said that they are great friends.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Rose and Edwards announced they were expecting a baby together in April. The two began dating in September of last year. The couple both shared a photo from Rose getting an ultrasound on their respective Instagram pages, per People.

“@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way!” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her getting an ultrasound. “P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”

Rose’s sweet posts to the men in her life come just weeks after the model revealed her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancy. The model shared with her Instagram followers that the extreme form of nausea makes her exhausted every day and it makes it difficult for her to do day-to-day things like go to the salon. Rose said that Edwards has been “so amazing,” to her as she deals with the symptoms.