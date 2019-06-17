Watch Bangladesh Vs. West Indies Cricket Live Stream: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview

Bangladesh and West Indies face what will be the biggest match of their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaigns, with both needing a win to keep hopes of a top-four finish alive.

The Bangladesh Tigers lost a likely point on the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup table when their match six days ago against a struggling Sri Lanka side was abandoned due to inclement weather. And that means that Bangladesh now need a victory over West Indies — a team that they defeated three times in a tri-series with Ireland just last month, according to CricBuzz, including a win in the final of that mini-tournament. And for the Windies, a promising start to the World Cup in which they dominated Pakistan in their opening match has since fizzled, with the Caribbean side losing both of its matches since, and also suffered a washout against South Africa. Now both sides face a must-win game in the match that will live stream from Somerset.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. West Indies 2019 Cricket World Cup 23rd ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Monday, June 17, at the 12,500-capacity Cooper Associates County Ground, in Taunton, Somerset, England.

The match will get started at 3:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time and 3 p.m. India Standard Time. In the Caribbean islands, however, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning, Atlantic Standard Time, or 4:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup match between Bangladesh and West Indies, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

The two teams have met three times in World Cup play, according to CricBuzz, with West Indies winning every time, including a 187-run blowout in the 2011 tournament. But much has changed in the past eight years for both teams, and West Indies enter Monday’s game as underdogs — a role that Captain Jason Holder says does not bother his team.

“If you want to put us in the underdog category, fair enough. We’ve played them quite a bit in the recent past and they’ve gotten the better of us in recent past. Like I said, different stage, lots at stake for this game. We’re all up for it,” Holder said on Sunday, as quoted by CricBuzz.

Watch a preview of the Bangladesh-West Indies match, courtesy of Indian Express, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the Bangladesh vs. West Indies 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 23, according to ESPN.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5 Mohammad Mithun, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Jason Holder (captain), 7 Andre Russell, 8 Carlos Brathwaite, 9 Sheldon Cottrell, 10 Oshane Thomas, 11 Shannon Gabriel.

Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh will play on Monday despite a finger injury. Alex Davidson / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the Bangladesh vs. West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup match. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV has the game, while in the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup.

For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. Meanwhile on the other side of the globe, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the Bangladesh vs. West Indies clash, as both teams press for a top-four finish in this year’s World Cup group stage, in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.