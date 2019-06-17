Pamela Anderson Stuns In Sexy Lace Bra

Pamela Anderson is proving she’s still as sexy as ever at the age of 51 with her latest social media snaps.

On Sunday, Pamela Anderson took to her Instagram account to share a racy new photo of herself wearing nothing but a bra and striking a sultry pose for the camera.

In the sexy snapshot, Anderson is seen sitting sideways in a chair while she leans to the left with her head in her hand. Pam sports a white lace bra and high-waisted bottoms n the photo.

The model has her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulder as she runs her hand through her locks, holding her bangs back behind her head.

Pamela’s lean arms and flat tummy are on full display in the picture, and she dons a full face of makeup for the shot. Anderson’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a dark gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, Anderson claims that men need “meaning and responsibility” and then posts a lengthy quote by American poet, Robert Bly.

The poet is also an essayist and activist, as well as the leader of the mythopoetic men’s movement.

Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson knows a little something about dealing with men. According to Ranker, Pam has been in multiple high profile relationships, dating men such as magician Criss Angel and surfer Kelly Slater. She has also been married to singer Kid Rock as well as drummer Tommy Lee, whom she shares her two sons, Brandon and Dylan, with.

Back in 2017, Anderson opened up to W Magazine about watching her now adult sons model and walk the runway.

“I didn’t want them to be in this business, and neither did Tommy. They’re both very smart boys and both got into incredible universities. They’re both big achievers. We just wanted to make sure they knew that they could do things other than what we were doing… They’re both doing really good, and are at the age where they can make these choices. Of course, Tommy and I are like, ‘Oh no.’ But they’re handling it really well because they’ve been surrounded by all of this their whole lives, so they’re very open-minded and can thank uncle David LaChapelle for that,” Pamela revealed of her sons’ choice to step into show business.

Fans can see more of Pamela Anderson’s life and sexy photos by following her on social media.