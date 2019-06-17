’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Says She Won’t Be Deported

Despite her three arrests and seemingly endless courtroom visits, Larissa Dos Santos Lima claims she will not be deported after divorce from ex-husband Colt Johnson, according to a report from Pop Culture.

After not having any luck with American women, Johnson decided to download an international dating app to see if he could find the love of his life overseas. While on the app, he met and fell for Brazilian bombshell, Dos Santos Lima, and proposed marriage. Dos Santos Lima later moved to the United States on a K-1 visa but was disappointed by her living situation and how her relationship with Johnson had progressed after they’d been living together.

The couple made their first appearance on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, and during their time on the show, Dos Santos Lima accused Johnson of being a “womanizer” and later accused him of cheating with multiple women on Instagram, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The couple has gotten into several public fights on social media, including one that ultimately led to Dos Santos Lima’s second arrest. During that incident, Johnson said he and his then-wife had been arguing all day and she locked herself in the bathroom and told her fans on Instagram that she was being held hostage by Johnson. Johnson believes one of her fans called the police and Dos Santos Lima was arrested for domestic battery.

The woman was arrested a third time and was reportedly set for “negotiations” on May 30. Dos Santos Lima’s former mother-in-law, Debbie, was confident that her son’s ex-wife would be deported. Debbie shared a photo of her son on Instagram and told a fan she was being deported.

“Everything takes time. There is still a domestic violence hearing next week and after that she will be deported,” Debbie wrote. “It just takes time.”

But according to Dos Santos Lima, that isn’t the case.

“It’s done. I’m here staying,” Dos Santos Lima reportedly said on Saturday at the Beauty Kitchen Boutique store in Nevada, where she just launched her own lip kit brand.

The couple also appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and during tonight’s episode, fans watched as Johnson struggled to find the bail money required to get his wife out of jail. Johnson eventually went to a bail bondsman, who told him his wife would be released within 24 hours.

Johnson is later seen waiting outside the police station at midnight. During his interview, he said he was worried Dos Santos Lima would be deported but hopes she is able to stay in the country so they can work on their marriage. He made it clear that he loved his wife, despite their many, many arguments.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC.