Barack Obama & Family Celebrate Father’s Day In Avignon, France

The Obamas are celebrating Father’s Day as a family in Avignon, France with a tour of a gothic palace and a Michelin starred dinner at La Mirande.

The Daily Mail says that Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha are on a tour of France and have been taking the time to see the sites of the Provence region and the South of France as a family. According to the media outlet, the Obama ladies were all dressed stylishly.

“Michelle was seen wearing a black sun dress as Malia sported a white backless jumpsuit and Sasha donned a yellow snakeskin dress with white sneakers.”

As the family left the restaurant, a crowd of bystanders gathered, yelling and waving at President Obama and his family, and Barack Obama waved back with a smile.

Earlier in the day, the family toured the Palais des Papes, which is the biggest gothic palace in the world that was built by popes in the 1300s, and has 25 rooms open to the public. Part of the tour includes the private rooms where the pope lived including the Papal Chamber and the Stag Room, “decorated with frescoes on a naturalistic, secular theme.” The chapels include frescoes painted by the Italian artist Matteo Giovannetti

Barack Obama Kicks Off Family Vacation On Father’s Day With Daughters Sasha, 18, & Malia, 20, In France https://t.co/XTKMb0Hr3m pic.twitter.com/9kHJgSV9Xq — Very Celeb (@realVeryCeleb) June 17, 2019

The day before, Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted in the L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue Market which is a top attraction in the town known as the “Venice of Provence.” The family will be in France for a week for their summer vacation following Sasha’s graduation from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.

Loading...

Le Parisien is reporting that the Obamas are taking what most would consider to be a dream vacation, staying in a mansion in Villeneuve-les-Avignon (Gard). The house called Mas des Poiriers is located in the middle of a pear orchard on the island of La Motte, according to the villa’s website.

Hollywood Life says that even though the Obamas seem to be having a quiet family vacation, their Secret Service detail is never too far behind to guarantee their safety. Malia is on her summer break from Harvard, and Sasha will be making the move to the University of Michigan for her freshman year of college.

The entire family looks relaxed wearing sunglasses and smiling while spending time together in the historic region of Southeastern France. The Obamas arrived in France on June 14 and will be staying in the country for a full week of taking in the sites.