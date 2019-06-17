Joy Corrigan Flaunts Her Insane Model Body In Tighter-Than-Skin Gym Outfit

American model Joy Corrigan is best known for her bikini pics and her general skin-baring posts on Instagram.

The model took to the photo-sharing website on Sunday evening to show off her incredible model body and raised temperatures with a very sultry photograph.

In the snap, the 25-year-old hottie could be seen wearing a tighter-than-skin gym suit, comprising a black sports bra and matching pants. The risque outfit perfectly hugged her insane figure and left little to the imagination of the onlookers.

To pose for the pic, the model closed her eyes, lifted her chin up, and ran a hand through her hair. She wore little-to-no makeup to keep it natural and sexy, while she tied her hair into a messy ponytail.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at Gurney’s Star Island Resort and Marina — a three-star hotel situated in Montauk, New York.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans called her “extremely gorgeous,” while another one said that Joy is the “goddess of beauty.” Others, per usual, showered her with various complimentary phrases, including “absolutely stunning,” “you are too good,” “incredible body,” and “too sexy.”

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she performs yoga when she is traveling in order to stay healthy. She also tagged Alo Yoga, who sponsored the post for the model.

Prior to posting the current picture, Corrigan treated her 668,000-plus Instagram fans to a sultry snapshot wherein she left little to the imagination by wearing a skimpy black swimsuit to flaunt major sideboob and her supermodel curves.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, the picture — which was captured for the cover of Lucy’s magazine — became an instant hit among her fans and followers. The post amassed close to 120,00 likes and 200 comments.

She also shared a glamorous shot wherein she could be seen dressed up in a red outfit. The up-close image, which looked like a selfie, featured the model wearing a full face of makeup while she looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

Even though there was no show of skin in the snap — which was captured in Baccarat Hotel New York — it racked up almost 10,000 likes and 150 comments wherein fans praised her for her beauty and asked her to post more pictures.

In an interview with Maxim, Joy revealed the type of men that she likes and said that she’s “really attracted to a guy who can make [her] laugh, play an instrument or beat [her] in chess.”