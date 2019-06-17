Paris Jackson Is Not In A Hurry To Marry Her Boyfriend, Despite Tabloid Report

Paris Jackson’s love life has become regular tabloid fodder and now there are reports that she’s planning to marry her current boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, a musician who sings and plays guitar with her in the band, The Soundflowers. One report claims that Paris is in a rush to walk down the aisle and doesn’t care about her family’s alleged misgivings. She reportedly also doesn’t care about getting a prenup because of the intense love between her and Gabriel.

But celebrity news fact checker Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that the story is nothing but fake news. The gossip watchdog states that they’ve interviewed a source close to Paris who said that she is not in a hurry to get married. According to Gossip Cop, the singer/actress also recently tweeted a confirmation of that, writing “for the zillionth time I’m NOT GETTING MARRIED.” It looks like that tweet might have been deleted since it isn’t on her page at the moment.

Pop Culture reports that Paris and Gabriel have been dating for about a year. In an interview with ET Canada, Gabriel revealed that they met at a party while Paris was playing “Redemption Song” on the guitar.

“That was the first song I heard her play on the guitar. I was at a party and she was in a room by herself, and I was thinking ‘Don’t do it, don’t go listen to that cute girl play guitar.’ But I sat down, heard her playing and it was the most beautiful thing I’d ever heard. I was like, ‘S–, this is what falling in love feels like, isn’t it?’ It was the best mistake of my life.”

Gabriel doesn’t have much of a social media presence. He has an Instagram account with over 7,000 followers but there are only 7 posts on it and one of them is a gallery of photos of himself and Paris. They’re kissing each other in each of the photos. He also pops up in the comments section of her photos on Instagram and wrote that he could “spend a lifetime” in her stare, under one of her recent posts.

As Vogue.com notes, they both have a similar sense of style and are often seen rocking bohemian outfits that are clearly inspired by hippie culture.

Although it doesn’t seem like they’re in a rush to get married, Paris and Gabriel seem to be very much in love. Fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for them.