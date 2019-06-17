Social Media Queen Amanda Cerny Sizzles In Tank Top And Skimpy Shorts On Instagram

Social media sensation Amanda Cerny is not only famous among her 25 million Instagram followers for her sense of humor and funny videos, but also for her amazingly sexy figure that she loves to flaunt.

Knowing that fans can never get enough of her hotness, she posts her racy pictures every once in a while to keep them interested in her modeling activities.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the stunning model took to her page and shared a new snap wherein she could be seen donning a navy-blue tank top which she teamed with a pair of skimpy printed shorts.

As she struck a side pose, Amanda flaunted her gym-honed legs and pert booty, while she also provided a glimpse of sideboob to titillate her fans.

Although it was an outdoor photo shoot, Amanda opted for a full face of makeup, which accentuated her beautiful facial features, while she let her brunette tresses down to keep it sexy and glamorous.

Within less than an hour of being live, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has garnered more than 140,000 likes and over a thousand comments, which proves that the model is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website and fans seem to be eager for the model to post new pics every day.

Per usual, Amanda’s followers showered her with compliments and expressed their admiration for her by posting lots of hearts and kisses emojis. One fan called her the sexiest woman alive, while another one said that he is jealous of Amanda’s boyfriend, Johannes Bartl, because he has the hottest woman in the world as his girlfriend.

Others wrote comments like “utterly mesmerizing,” “stunning,” “pure hotness,” and “truly amazing,” to praise the hottie for her beauty.

In the caption of the snap, she asked her fans about the weather and many of them wrote that although it was very cold in their part of the world (Australia), her hot picture spread lots of warmth.

Prior to posting the snap, Amanda treated her fans to a funny, exercise-related video and in the caption, she offered some promotions or vouchers to followers, which made them even happier.

Loading...

According to an article by Forbes magazine, Amanda was asked to give some advice to aspiring YouTubers out there. In response, she said the following.