NBA Rumors: Chris Paul To Timberwolves For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins, ‘Fansided’ Suggests

Should the Timberwolves consider trading for Chris Paul?

After being eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals 2019, rumors and speculations have started to circulate that the Houston Rockets are planning to make a huge roster overhaul in the 2019 NBA offseason. With the goal of surrounding James Harden with a better supporting cast in the 2019-20 NBA season, Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey has reportedly made all their players and future draft picks available in trade discussion. The Rockets are even willing to part ways with some of their core players, including Chris Paul, if the right deal comes along.

On his radio show, Stephen A. Smith of ESPN revealed that Chris Paul really “wants out” of the Rockets. With Paul expected to be traded this summer, Cole Raines of Fansided’s Sir Charles In Charge created a list of possible deals that could impact the entire league. One of CP3’s potential trade destinations is the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In the proposed trade deal by Fansided’s Sir Charles in Charge, the Timberwolves will be sending Andrew Wiggins, Dario Saric, Gorgui Dieng, and the No. 43 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft to the Rockets in exchange for Chris Paul and Nene. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it will help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“Minnesota is a smaller market team that would not be able to afford the high price of CP3 but has the pieces to trade for him. For Houston, getting Wiggins out of Minnesota may help maximize his potential, and Saric could play off Harden, similar to how Kevin Love played off of LeBron James. For the Wolves, they get a couple of veteran players that could fit nicely into their lineup. Nene could possibly help Karl-Anthony Towns with getting stronger, and tougher in the paint.”

Chris Paul may already be 34, but he will still be an incredible addition to the Timberwolves’ team that is aiming to become a legitimate playoff contender in the deep Western Conference. Moving out of the shadow of James Harden may enable Paul to bring back his old form. Playing alongside an incredible point guard like Paul will enable the Timberwolves to get the best out of Karl-Anthony Towns on the offensive end of the floor.

Meanwhile, in exchange for Chris Paul, the Rockets will be receiving two young forwards that could help James Harden on his next championship run. Being on a new environment while playing for a new head coach may give Andrew Wiggins a chance to revive his NBA career and prove that he deserves to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.