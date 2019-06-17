‘Agatha Raisin’ Will Return To Acorn TV For Season 3

The Acorn TV series Agatha Raisin is the first original series for the streaming network to be renewed, and filming for Season 3 started in March.

Deadline says that the British detective series has become so popular all over the world that fans have been eager to see more novels by M.C. Beaton turned into new shows starring Ashley Jensen in the title role. The third season is planning three feature-length episodes (think mini-movies) plus a winter special.

Agatha Raisin is a former London based PR mogul who decides to change her life by selling her business and moving to the Cotswolds to fulfill a lifelong dream. Soon after moving in, she discovers a talent for solving crimes with her expert sleuthing skills, much to the chagrin of the local police. If you haven’t watched the show, think of a sassy Jessica Fletcher with a bit of a potty mouth.

Jensen says that she’s eager to slip back into Ms. Raisin’s stilettos and blonde bob.

“I am beyond excited to be returning to my high heels with another series of Agatha Raisin with Acorn TV. I can’t wait to get started on her next fun and frolicsome journey.”

AGATHA RAISIN revient dans une seconde saison inédite au ton résolument léger !

À partir du dimanche 23 juin à 21h sur France 3. pic.twitter.com/GwXDiP0zxX — Médias France (@MediasFrance) June 4, 2019

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises says that the company has had a great year, and are looking forward to another.

“M.C. Beaton and Ashley Jensen have created the world’s most fashionable and entertaining amateur detective. We’re excited to partner with Barry Ryan, David Walton and Michele Buck on another series of one of Britain’s most enjoyable mystery series.”

The second season of Agatha Raisin started streaming at the end of last year, and Jensen brought the character back with new confidence along with most of the same actors, including Matthew Horne, Katy Wix, and Matt McCooey, The Inquisitr previously reported.

Acorn TV took over production of the show for Season 2 which has allowed the network to branch out and distribute new shows to the countries which usually don’t get the Acorn TV streaming channel. Agatha Raisin is airing in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand after it streams on the channel in the United States.

Ashley Jensen thinks that one of the reasons that Agatha Raisin has been so popular is that so many people can relate to wanting to reinvent themselves and get a change of scenery or even a whole new life. Season 3 of Agatha Raisin is scheduled to stream in the late fall.