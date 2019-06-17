‘I Am The Strongest Candidate,’ Bernie Sanders Says, Pointing Out That Polling Shows Him Beating Trump

Nearly every general election poll says that Sanders would beat Trump.

Independent Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, appears on the latest edition of Fox News Sunday to discuss, among other issues, the upcoming presidential election, Newsweek reports.

Sanders and host Chris Wallace discussed the senator’s philosophy and political strategy, as well as his current standing in the polls and general election chances. Using his signature left-wing populist rhetoric, Sanders called for a “political revolution,” while slamming Wall Street, and weighing in on the issues that the American working class has been facing.

“We need fundamental change,” he said.

“We need millions of people working class people whose lives have been decimated for the last 45 years to stand up to Wall Street, to stand up to insurance companies and the drug companies. A political revolution — that is what I believe in.”

The two men also discussed Sanders’ slip in the polls. The Vermont senator entered the race as the front-runner, but former Joe Biden’s announcement downgraded him to second place in the polls. The former vice president is leading the crowded Democratic primary field by double digits, according to most polls.

But, according to Sanders, this is not much of an issue.

“Well, I explain it in the sense that polls go up and polls go down,” he said, pointing out that the vast majority of general election polls show him “beating President Trump fairly decisively.”

“I think, frankly, I am the strongest candidate to defeat Trump,” the Vermont senator added.

Sanders is correct — nearly every single general election poll shows him beating Trump. According to the RealClearPolitics polling tracker, 24 out of 25 general election polls conducted thus far say that Sanders would beat Trump.

It remains to be seen whether Sanders will even get a chance to face Trump in 2020. Behind Biden in virtually all polls, Sanders is now facing another formidable challenger: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Recent polling suggests that Warren is right behind Sanders, and some polls even suggest that she has surged past him.

Chris asks Bernie Sanders about his Medicare for all plan #FNS #2020 #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/e9hk1LRXKz — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) June 16, 2019

Sanders and Warren are the most progressive candidates in the race, and so far they have refrained from attacking one another. Chris Wallace asked Sanders about Warren’s surge in the polls as well, asking the senator to explain why he believes he would be a better choice for the Democratic ticket than she would.

As Newsweek notes, Sanders did not respond to the host’s question directly, describing Warren as a “friend,” and a “great senator.”

Acknowledging the powerful corporate forces standing in the way of a just society, @SenSanders quoted FDR: "They are unanimous in their hate for me. And I welcome their hatred." https://t.co/Hg7XsJw9MX — Common Dreams (@commondreams) June 12, 2019

As The New York Times reported, the Vermont senator is also facing opposition from his own party, and an unofficial “stop Sanders” movement has formed.